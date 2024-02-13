Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone and more





Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Endorsed Condom Brands: In a country where overpopulation is a major problem, promoting condom use is crucial. Therefore, despite the limited number of Bollywood actors endorsing condom brands, their involvement in such campaigns serves an important purpose in raising awareness and encouraging responsible behavior. From Sunny Deol to Ranveer Singh, here's a complete list of celebrities who took a bold step in supporting condoms: Bollywood Celebrities Who Endorsed Condom Brands Sunny Leone Former adult film star, now actress, Sunny Leone recently collaborated with a condom brand. In an advertisement for the Manforce brand, she was shown playing basketball alongside a man. Bipasha Basu Grover-Karan Singh Grover In 2017, famous couple Bipasha Basu Grover and Karan Singh Grover starred in a bold advertisement for a condom brand. The ad attracted considerable attention across the country, with many people expressing criticism of the couple. The announcement was credited to Playguard. Pooja Bedi Pooja Bedi, an actress known for her bold and progressive outlook, was ahead of her time in the entertainment industry. Considered a sex symbol, she fearlessly accepted roles and opportunities that challenged societal norms. In a revolutionary move, Pooja participated in a condom commercial alongside Marc Robinson almost three decades ago, in 1991. Despite the prevailing hesitation among other stars to associate themselves with such commercials, Pooja's willingness breaking barriers and tackling taboo subjects sets her apart. Sobhita Dhulipala Sobhita Dhulipala, an actress, appeared in an advertisement promoting a brand of condoms alongside Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. The advertisement received varying responses from the public, with some people expressing positive opinions and others negative opinions. Sameera Reddy Much was talked about when actor Sameera Reddy appeared in a bold condom advertisement alongside actor Shiney Ahuja. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh and adult star Johnny Sins team up in Saas Bahu Drama Twist; Netizens give hilarious reactions | Watch Ranveer Singh Bollywood's energetic personality Ranveer Singh has become the face of a condom brand, adding to his status as a mainstream actor. In 2019, he was chosen as Durex brand ambassador.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/entertainment/bollywood-celebs-who-have-endorsed-condom-brands-ranveer-singh-sunny-leone-durex-kamasutra-skore-moods-mankind-10133076 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

