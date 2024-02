Disney+ Hotstar's 'Showtime' Sets March Launch Date; Watch the trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Show time is the series that will reveal all of Bollywood's best-kept secrets, as we told you in December. We now have the first official trailer for the Disney+ Hotstar Hindi-language drama series and a launch date: March 8. Watch the trailer above. The trailer shows everything we can expect: studios, stars and power brokers. Journalist Slams 'Nepotism' Among Bollywood Set, While Angry Emraan Hashmi Privately Says: 'I Know All This Was Entrusted To Me, But I Worked Day And Night To Bring This Studio where he is! » He is the boss of Viktory Studios and he is not happy with his lot, in every sense of the word. Hashmi and Mahima Makwana star alongside Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah. The series produced by Dharmatic Entertainment comes from Sumit Roy, with Mihir Desai the showrunner and director. Archie Kumar is also directing and Roy, Mithun Gangopadhyay and Lara Chandni have written the screenplay. Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma wrote the dialogue. “Show time is a show that showcases so many different nuances of the industry,” said Karan Johar, Founder and Managing Director, Dharmatic Entertainment. “While there is showbiz, glitz, glamor and drama, it also touches on the unspoken emotional rollercoaster that people experience behind the sets. The show is an attempt to bring the audience closer to the lives of people in the industry and show what goes behind the making of a show/movie. It's got a little bit of everything and there's no better place than Disney+ Hotstar to tell such a story. Creator Roy added that every character will be recognizable, but Disney+ Hotstar and Dharmatic are keeping some storylines under wraps for now, so we'll have to wait to see if any obvious Bollywood tales have been adapted. “We've been in the industry for years and we wanted to tell a story like Show time who spills the tea on what goes on behind the scenes in Bollywood — [and] gives you the masala behind our masala films,” added Roy. “The series is an insider's account of the glitz, glamour, ego battles and power struggles in the world of showbiz. We wanted the sets to reflect the grandeur of Bollywood and give the audience a larger-than-life experience. Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “The cast has come together beautifully to bring to life what we can confidently say is here to entertain Bollywood fans with unrestrained drama behind the curtains. it's explosive and entertaining.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/video/disney-hotstar-bollywood-showtime-launch-date-trailer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos