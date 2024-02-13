Entertainment
800 employees cut as CEO unveils cost memo – The Hollywood Reporter
Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish recently told his team to prioritize “cost management” and profit growth, amid expectations of impending layoffs and chatter around the entertainment giant .
On Tuesday, the CEO made things official, unveiling plans to cut jobs in the United States, estimated at 800 according to sources, and abroad over time. The company had approximately 24,500 employees during its last 10-K disclosure, which reflects the number of employees as of December 2022. Bakish's note coincides with what was an expected and significant cost-cutting measure at the start of this year, as Wall Street weighs Paramount's prospects as a stance. -single business.
“Unfortunately, part of cost rationalization means that today we will begin the difficult process of saying goodbye to some of our very valued colleagues at Paramount,” Bakish wrote in a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “We will notify affected employees who are based in the United States by the close of business today.”
The announcement was made just after its channels (CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount+) hosted Super Bowl LVIII, which broke an audience record with 123 million viewers. The CEO added: “There will also be impacts in some of our offices based outside the United States,” with staff expected to be informed “over time.”
Bakish concluded: “These adjustments will help us continue our momentum and execute on our strategic vision for the year ahead – and I firmly believe we have plenty of reasons to be excited. »
The move comes after a year of cost cuts and company reorganization in 2023 that saw Showtime merge with flagship streaming service Paramount+, MTV News Shutter, a stake in BET put up for sale (and then taken off the market) and the studio resistant to production. impact of a double work stoppage throughout the summer.
Since the start of the year, Paramount shares are down about 7 percent as tycoon Shari Redstone, who controls the conglomerate through National Amusements, is reportedly weighing offers to sell part or all of it. entire media empire. In its latest quarterly earnings release, Paramount beat revenue estimates for narrowing losses at its streaming unit (just $238 million), but it faces lingering questions about whether it can scale to compete with much larger rival companies like Netflix or Disney.
Read Bakish's memo below.
Team,
As we shared on Bob Live in January, returning our company to profit growth is a top priority in 2024. This will require us to continue to grow revenue, while reducing costs. And unfortunately, part of cost rationalization means that today we will begin the difficult process of saying goodbye to some of our very valued colleagues at Paramount. We will notify affected U.S.-based employees before the close of business today. We will directly share details regarding next steps and do everything we can to support you during this transition period.
There will also be impacts in some of our offices based outside of the United States. These notifications will occur over time, consistent with our local legal obligations in each of the countries where we operate. To those we part ways with, we are incredibly grateful for your hard work and dedication. Your talents have helped us advance our mission of unlocking the power of content around the world. We are a better company because of you. While I realize these changes are by no means easy, as I said last month, I am confident this is the right decision for our future. These adjustments will allow us to build on our momentum and execute on our strategic vision for the year ahead – and I firmly believe we have plenty of reasons to be excited.
We are coming off a blockbuster event with Super Bowl LVIII which showcased the full power of Paramount. We're launching a wide range of new and returning programs in prime time on CBS, and last night marked Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show. We continue to release films, like this week's Bob Marley: One Love, that further our legacy as one of Hollywood's most iconic film studios. And we come together more than ever to form One Paramount, with a continued commitment to our values, cultural imperatives and fostering an inclusive workplace.
We should all take time this week to support each other – our colleagues who will be affected, as well as our remaining teams – to adapt to this change. Personally, I want our entire team to know that I'm committed to sharing updates when we can. As always, I am continually grateful for your commitment to our company. And I am confident that we will get through this transition and emerge stronger than ever.
Best,
Bob
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/paramount-layoffs-memo-staff-cuts-1235823470/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Putin, British diplomat, tells Sky News: “Russia cannot be defeated. Our resources are enormous.” World News
- 800 employees cut as CEO unveils cost memo – The Hollywood Reporter
- Table tennis federation chooses preliminary selection of 18 players for Africa Games
- Daily & LAGOS Men's Launch Celebration & NYFW Dinner at Ambra
- Learning from my running club: The role of innovation champions in the legal adoption of AI.
- What is the Atlantic Diet?
- The CyberShake study uses the Summit supercomputer to
- Even with Trump, Kim Jong Un could reject negotiations, analysts warn
- Commentary: Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be difficult to follow
- US inflation slows but remains high, a sign that price pressures are only gradually easing
- Young Sheldon star spends time with actor George at new filming location
- Google warns not to tell personal things to AI in new Gemini privacy notice