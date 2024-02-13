Entertainment
Deus Ex Studio tells actor to stop bringing up Adam Jensen
Actor Elias Toufexis is probably best known for his role as the deep-voiced cyborg Adam Jensen, the protagonist of Eidos Montreal Two Exes prequel games. He loves talking about the character and his possible future, but according to Toufexis, the studio that owns the franchise would prefer if he didn't talk about Jensen as much.
Clear your calendar for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Toufexis is not a one-trick pony. He recently presented himself at Star Field as lovable two-space cowboy Sam Coleand he will also appear in the next season of Star Trek: Discovery as a new alien character, Lak. But still, all these years later, his role as Adam Jensen in 2011 Human revolution And years 2016 Humanity divided is one of his most popular and talked about, although we don't have a new one Deus Ex game featuring the cyborg in almost a decade. That didn't stop Toufexis from talking about Jensen. But apparently Eidos Montreal would like him to stop, actually.
In a new interview with PCGamesNToufexis' comments seem to indicate that his relationship with Two Exes promoter and owner Eidos Montreal isn't as great as fans might think. He says that after 2016 the studio no longer contacted him, adding that everything he heard about Deus Ex and the studio's future plans come from friends speaking off the record.
Even when [Eidos Montreal] I went and did Guardians of the Galaxy and put everything aside [Deus Ex] Afterwards, I had to hear about it second hand, Toufexis said. They didn't even set me up for an audition. They don't tell me anything. Everything I've heard has been off the record from friends, and it's not much.
The actor remembers the last time the studio contacted him directly:
I remember hearing from Eidos in 2020 when they called me to ask me to stop talking about Adam Jensen in interviews and podcasts because they wanted people to focus on other things from the studio, which really shows how popular Jensen is, or was anyway, says Toufexis.
My city contacted Eidos Montreal.
For now, it seems unlikely we'll get another one Deus Ex game soon from Eidos Montreal (a company owned by the massive and controversial group Embracerwhich made headlines recently after a big deal has exploded and leads to a ton of layoffs and studio closures). It was reported in January that a possible Deus Ex the sequel was canceled amid layoffs at the studio.
Say goodbye to Deus ExAdam Jensen
In a February 7 Reddit postthe actor seemed ready to say goodbye to Jensen's popular character, as it seems unlikely that he will appear in a film. Deus Ex continued again. However, he left open the possibility of returning if another company buys the franchise.
As you all know, Jensen is one of the characters I have played that is close to my heart, Toufexis wrote. It seems like I will always be associated with him and that suits me just fine. Alas, his story seems to be over. I'm relatively certain that the game that was canceled wasn't an Adam Jensen story, so the cancellation makes me more angry than anything else because friends of Eidos were fired. Video game companies find themselves in a strange situation right now. I hope it gets better.
I hope you enjoy the other works I'm lucky enough to be able to publish, but I know that whoever the character is, he won't mean as much as Adam Jensen to many of you…and to me . For love and support? I asked for that.
