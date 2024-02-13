Bollywood Romantic Movies to Watch on Valentine's Day 2024: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge





Love is in the air as Valentine's Day 2024 approaches. Hindi cinema has given us a treasure trove of films that evoke butterflies in our bellies with their enchanting love stories and captivating romances. These iconic gems are celebrated not only for their gripping narratives, but also for the fascinating chemistry between the cast. This Valentine's Day week, why not embark on a journey through a carefully curated selection of some of Bollywood's best romantic films? These cinematic masterpieces promise to create the perfect ambiance for a date night with your partner, delivering an unforgettable experience filled with love, passion and timeless storytelling. 10 Best Romantic Bollywood Movies for Your Watchlist for Valentine's Day 2024: 1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) Duration : 2 hours 48 minutes

2 hours 48 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Film genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Cast of movie stars: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy

Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy Release year: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, one of Bollywood's new romantic films, tells the captivating story of two individuals with contrasting personalities and cultural backgrounds who find love in each other's company. Despite their families' disapproval, the determined duo sets out on a mission to win their hearts. 2. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008) Duration : 2 hours 35 minutes

2 hours 35 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Film genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Cast of movie stars: Imran Khan, Genelia DSouza, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis

Imran Khan, Genelia DSouza, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis Director: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala Writer: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala Release year: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na traces the lives of best friends Jai and Aditi, who fiercely resist the idea of ​​romance between them. Yet as they explore their relationships with others, they gradually realize that their true feelings are with each other. 3. Jab We Met (2007) Duration : 2 hours 18 minutes

2 hours 18 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Film genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Cast of movie stars: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Release year: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video In Jab We Met, hailed as one of Bollywood's best romantic films, Aditya, a despondent business tycoon looking to escape his heartbreak, impulsively boards a train. There he meets Geet, a vivacious Punjabi girl, whose infectious energy draws him into her whirlwind of adventures and invigorates his spirit. 4. Namastey London (2007) Duration : 2 hours 8 minutes

2 hours 8 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Film genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Cast of movie stars: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Vipul Amrutlal Shah Writer: Suresh Nair, Ritesh Shah

Suresh Nair, Ritesh Shah Release year: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video In one of the best romantic films of Bollywood, Namastey London, Jasmeet's father arranges her marriage to Arjun during a trip to India against her wishes. However, upon their return to London, Jasmeet shocks everyone by revealing her desire to marry her boyfriend, Charlie. 5. Veer-Zaara (2004) Duration : 3 hours 12 minutes

3 hours 12 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Film genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Cast of movie stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Release year: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video Veer-Zaara, celebrated as one of Bollywood's most exquisite romantic films, tells the story of Veer, an Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara, the daughter of a prominent Pakistani politician . Veer finds himself imprisoned for unjust reasons, and more than two decades later, a determined young Pakistani lawyer takes up his case. 6. Hum Tum (2004) Duration : 2 hours 22 minutes

2 hours 22 minutes IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Film genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Cast of movie stars: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill Director: Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli Writer: Kunal Kohli, Siddharth Anand

Kunal Kohli, Siddharth Anand Release year: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video Hum Tum chronicles Karan and Rhea's chance meeting on board a flight, where their first meeting ends in mutual animosity. However, as fate intervenes and they repeatedly cross paths at different stages of their lives, their feelings and perceptions towards each other gradually evolve. 7. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) Duration : 3 hours 6 minutes

3 hours 6 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Film genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Cast of movie stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan Director: Nikhil Advani

Nikhil Advani Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar Release year: 2003

2003 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video Kal Ho Naa Ho, another masterpiece in the list of Bollywood romantic films, revolves around Naina, a reserved MBA student, who finds herself attracted to her charismatic new neighbor, Aman. Aman manages to raise his struggling family thanks to his infectious charm, but he hides a huge secret. 8. Chalté Chalté (2003) Duration : 2 hours 47 minutes

2 hours 47 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Film genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Cast of movie stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Director: Aziz Mirza

Aziz Mirza Writer: Aziz Mirza, Robin Bhatt, Pramod Sharma, Ashish Kariya, Rumi Jaffery

Aziz Mirza, Robin Bhatt, Pramod Sharma, Ashish Kariya, Rumi Jaffery Release year: 2003

2003 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix In Chalte Chalte, Raj, owner of a truck company, embarks on a journey to win the heart of Priya, a talented fashion designer, ultimately leading to their marriage. However, their deep differences and conflicts drive a wedge between them, pushing their relationship to the brink of collapse. 9. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) Duration : 2 hours 57 minutes

2 hours 57 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Film genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Cast of movie stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Release year: 1998

1998 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a timeless gem among Bollywood romantic films, telling the poignant story of a little girl who sets out to fulfill her mother's dying wish by reuniting her father with his best friend from college, who was nurturing for him an unrequited love. 10. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) Duration : 3 hours 9 minutes

3 hours 9 minutes IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Film genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Cast of movie stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Release year: 1995

1995 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, widely considered one of the best Bollywood romantic films of all time, tells the story of Raj and Simran, whose first meeting during a European vacation did not spark love at first sight. However, when Simran is called back to India for an arranged marriage, their lives take a dramatic turn. READ ALSO : 10 Best Indian Patriotic Movies on Netflix: From Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti to Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya

