Disneyland artists will unionize thanks to actors' capital





Mickey Mouse, an ass-kicker for the working class? Employees who work in Disneyland's character and parade departments have announced they are unionizing with the Actors' Equity Association. Actors' Equity represents approximately 51,000 professional actors and stage managers on Broadway and in theaters across the United States, including performers at Walt Disney World in Florida. Calling themselves “Magic United,” Disneyland union organizers have begun distributing union authorization cards to 1,700 Cast Members who work at the Anaheim, Calif., park and will seek voluntary union recognition. Disney Resort Entertainment if and when a majority of workers signed. If the company refuses to recognize the union, Actors' Equity will then file the cards with the National Labor Relations Board; upon receipt of the petition, the NLRB will schedule a union recognition election for cast members in Disneyland's character and parade departments. Following a vote to unionize, the company will be required under federal labor laws to meet with Equity representatives at the bargaining table and negotiate a contract. Asked for comment, a Disneyland representative said: “We believe our Cast Members deserve to have all the facts and the right to a confidential vote that recognizes their individual choices. » The bargaining unit includes cast members from Disneyland's Character department who “create Disney magic for guests by bringing beloved characters to life during character shows, meet and greets and dining experiences,” according to the organizations unions. Others include parade performers, hosts, trainers, leaders and other supporting roles. “Disneyland is a very special place, where Cast Members create magic that attracts millions of guests each year,” Kate Shindle, president of the Actors' Equity Association, said in a statement. “Disney workers are openly and powerfully invested in and loyal to the Walt Disney Company and its values. It is therefore reasonable for them to expect that “the happiest place on earth” will compensate them fairly and prioritize their health and safety. Shindle added, “Equity already represents hundreds of artists at Walt Disney World in Orlando, and we have a long and successful negotiating relationship with Disney. We look forward to expanding this work to include these Anaheim Cast Members and congratulate them on their incredible work on the campaign thus far. The Disneyland Resort, which includes Disneyland Park and Disney's California Adventure as well as three hotels and Downtown Disney, opened in 1955 and has become one of the busiest themed entertainment attractions in the world. Actors' Equity, founded in 1913, is affiliated with the AFL-CIO. Over the past two years, Equity's organizing campaigns have resulted in union recognition for planetarium teachers and strippers in Los Angeles and Drunk Shakespeare companies across the United States.

