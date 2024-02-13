Reynoldsburg teen stars alongside Hollywood and Kathmandu movie stars

When she's not in class at Reynoldsburg High School Summit Campus, Aditi Pyakurel can be found taking photos around town with her retro camera, attending 4-H club meetings, or playing in games. films alongside actors from Hollywood and Kathmandu.

The precocious 16-year-old recently finished filming The Worlds Happiest Man, a film about a Nepali-Bhutanese family in Akron. Pyakurel plays alongside Bruce Dern who was nominated for an Oscar for Nebraska in 2013 as well as Dayahang Rai And Hari Bansha Acharyabig names in the booming Nepalese film industry.

In the bilingual Nepali-English film (subtitled), scheduled for release later this year, Pyakurel plays the youngest of a three-generation family whose members sometimes have difficulty interacting with each other. others. Pyakurel's character, Gungun, has a grandfather who grew up in Bhutan before being deported by the government. Gungun's father grew up in a refugee camp in Nepal and came to the United States as an adult. Meanwhile, Gungun was born in the United States and she is steeped in American culture.

(Gungun) is an American, and she's kind of coming to terms with two identities and where they place her in the world, Pyakurel explained on a recent afternoon after school, sitting in her family's living room in a quiet neighborhood in Reynoldsburg.

Pyakurel's family history echoes her characters: She was born in a refugee camp in Nepal, but moved to the United States with her family when she was little. She also lives in a three-generation household.

But Pyakurel said her character's rebellious personality differs significantly from hers and she's not sure they would be friends in real life.

She would seem like a really cool person who I didn't have the courage to talk to, Pyakurel said with a laugh.

“The Happiest Man in the World” tells the story of Bhutanese Nepalese Americans

Binod Paudelwho wrote and directed the film, described The Happiest Man Alive as surreal and wouldn't reveal too much about the plot in an interview with The Dispatch. He said the film was now in post-production and he hoped to make it. distribute it to film festivals and cinemas in the United States, Europe and Nepal.

It tells the story of this (Nepali Bhutanese) community, but at the same time it's very universal, it's a relatable immigrant story,” Paudel said in Nepali.

Bhutanese Nepalis began settling in the United States in 2007 under the U.S. refugee admissions program, after being expelled by the Bhutanese monarchy and spending decades in camps in Nepal. Today, Greater Columbus is home to approximately 30,000 Bhutanese Nepali Americans, the largest such community in the United States. , according to the local non-profit Bhutanese Community of Central Ohio.

Pyakurel's father, Bhuwan, who is a member of the Reynoldsburg City Council, makes a two-minute appearance in the film where he gives voice to the community's history of persecution.

Bhuwan hopes the film will offer viewers an alternative perspective to the official narrative of Bhutan as a kingdom prioritizing Gross national happiness And environmental values.

I think Bhutan's stated perspective will start to crack, as people start looking the other way, he told The Dispatch.

Paudel chose to film in Akron, which, like Grand Columbus, also has a large Bhutanese Nepali community, in part because of its Rust Belt aesthetic.

The very first time I landed at Akron-Canton Airport, it was a snowy winter. I saw dilapidated buildings. At the same time, within the Bhutanese Nepali community, life is moving everywhere. It was like they were bringing the place back to life, said Paudel, who has directed several Nepali-language films.

Bruce Dern, Dayahang Rai and Hari Bansha Acharya are great to work with

Pyakurel said she started making films with friends in elementary school using a camcorder and continued to pursue acting by taking classes in elementary school. Broadway2LAa theater studio in Columbus.

Before starring in the new film, she had already gained a small audience thanks to her Youtube channelwhere she reviews books by Bhutanese authors.

His first feature film was The Worlds Happiest Man.

To prepare for playing her character, Pyakurel said she spent weeks writing a journal from Gungun's perspective and listening to a playlist of songs she thought Gungun would like.

As for the filming process, it's one of the coolest things I've ever experienced in my life. Everyone is so passionate about what they do on set, she said.

She said at first she was unaware of the stature of her co-stars in Hollywood and Kathmandu.

If I had known how tall (Dern, Rai or Acharya) was, I wouldn't have been able to keep my cool. Being blissfully unconscious felt really good, she said.

It was great working with Dern, who plays a funeral home director, she said.

He's so good at what he does, they'll say: Action! and he will immediately be in character. I am still in shock from this experience, said Pyakurel.

This experience helped solidify her interest in pursuing film studies. She said she hopes to one day attend New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

First, I have to finish high school, she said.

Peter Gill covers immigration, new American communities and religion for The Dispatch in partnership with Report for America. You can support work like his by making a tax-deductible donation to Report for America at:bit.ly/3fNsGaZ.

[email protected]

@pitaarji