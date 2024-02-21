Jon Stewart slams critics of his return to the 'Daily Show'





Jon Stewart knows how to turn his enemies into punchlines. The 61-year-old host of “The Daily Show” returned to the program last week after nearly a decade away from the office. On Monday's show, he reacted to people's opinions about his revival of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Keith Olbermann, disgruntled ex-MSNBC star tweeted“Well, after nine years away, there's nothing else to say to bipartisan fraudster Jon Stewart bashing Biden except: Please make it another nine years.” Jon Stewart, 61, hosts “The Daily Show” every Monday until the presidential election in November. Comedy Central Stewart apparently wasn't fazed by the criticism and reacted to the on-camera comments by saying, “I've seen people on Twitter telling Labradoodles to go fuck themselves.” Labradoodles! Mary L. Trump, the anti-Trump niece of former President Donald Trump, wrote“Stewart's rhetoric that both sides are the same is not only unfunny, but also a potential disaster for democracy. I have thoughts. . .” Stewart scream replied: “It was a fucking show!” It was just a fucking show! It was 20 minutes. I did 20 minutes in a fucking show! But I guess, as the famous saying goes: democracy dies in discussion. Stewart hosted “The Daily Show” from 1999 to 2015. The daily show He then joked: “I never intended to say out loud what I saw with my eyes and then with my brain. I can do better.” Although people online may have had negative reviews about Stewart's early shows, a source said Page six last week, the veteran of the evening received “multiple ovations from his audience in the studio last Monday. The audience went crazy, the source added, saying there was incredible energy in the room. Jon Stewart attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at the New York Public Library on September 28. WireImage They had a playlist of music, songs and artists that Jon loves, the source said. Stewart first hosted the satirical news program Comedy Central from 1999 to 2015. Trevor Noah took his place until leaving the show in December 2022. He will take the hosting chair Monday evening ahead of the 2024 presidential election in November. Why am I back? Stewart said on the show last week. I have committed a lot of crimes. From what I understand talk show hosts get immunity, that doesn't make much sense, but discuss it with the founders.

