Jawan star Priyamani makes shocking revelation; says: “Bollywood stars pay… Look





South Indian actress Priyamani is known to Bollywood fans as the girl who danced with Shah Rukh Khan in “One Two Three Four” in Chennai Express and also as Lakshmi, who was part of the all-female team from SRK to Jawan. Apart from that, fans haven't seen her much in Bollywood films nor is she seen at airports or at events or regularly covered by the paparazzi. However, she has donned many hats, from being a lead actress to supporting roles and being a judge on different reality shows. Bhamakalapam is a comedy suspense thriller by Priyamani which received a very good response. Its second part was recently released and is already receiving good reviews. During a recent interview, Priyamani discussed her plans and also made a shocking revelation, something that many people knew but now comes directly from someone who is a part of the industry. Revealing the secret of Bollywood paparazzi, she said that Bollywood stars pay paps to get clicked at airports and at events. She added that this in itself is a culture where Paparazzi agencies ask for the number of photographers that stars want to see at the airport, gym or wherever they need to be clicked, and as a result, things are arranged. The actress revealed that even if she's called spotted at the restaurant, gym or any other place, the paps get paid, and most of the time that's why they're in the right place and at the right time. Priyamani on paparazzi

byu/Deepakhn InBollyBlindsNGossip Priyamani doesn't want unnecessary attention The actress was surprised when these things were revealed to her by a friend who works as a casting director and asked her if Priyamani was interested in getting fucked like the others, since she is now a famous star in B-town after the release of Jawan. But it seems that Priyamani, who never knew that such things happen in Bollywood and that paps can be asked to photograph a celebrity, is not interested in being a part of this culture. She said, “Most Bollywood actors call the paparazzi and it's not wrong. It's become a trend and the stars are paying for them. I was surprised to see the list of prices that advertising agencies actually charge based on need. It's not about expensive or cheap. I said no because I don't believe in beating my own drum. I don't get unnecessary attention. She also said that this trend has now started even in the South.



