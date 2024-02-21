Office actor Ewen MacIntosh dies aged 50 | TV comedy





Actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for playing Keith in the classic British comedy The Office, has died aged 50. A statement from his management company, Just Right Management, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius, Ewen MacIntosh. His family thanks everyone who supported him, especially Willow Green Nursing Home. There will soon be a private cremation for family and close friends and a celebratory memorial later in the year. Office co-creator Ricky Gervais paid tribute to MacIntosh by writing about X: Extremely sad news. The very funny and very charming Ewen Macintosh, known to many as Big Keith from The Office, has died. An absolute original. RIP. Chelle Just of Just Right Management said the actor had been suffering from health problems for the past two years. She said in a statement: Ewen was a wonderful actor and an even better human being. He made people laugh and had such a kind heart. He touched the lives of everyone who came in contact with him. Ewen suffered from health problems for the past two years and died peacefully on February 19 of undisclosed causes. His family is comforted and deeply appreciates all the outpouring of love for Ewen, but would appreciate privacy to be able to mourn this very difficult time. Ewen will be greatly missed. Good luck Ewen. The management company said his family had sent special thanks to Willow Green Care Home, confirming there would be a private cremation for family and close friends as well as a celebratory memorial later in the year. MacIntosh was best known as Wernham Hogg accountant Keith Bishop, who had a monotonous phone message and would have preferred a career as a DJ. Some of his memorable scenes include when he ate a Scotch egg after offering inappropriate romantic advice to Martin Freeman's character Tim, and when he dressed up as Ali G for Red Nose Day. Another beloved scene featured an assessment between Keith and office manager David Brent, played by Gervais. Brent couldn't contain his frustration after the accountant wrote down accounts as his strength and eczema as his weakness. MacIntosh has also appeared in shows such as Miranda and Little Britain. Gold TV also paid tribute, in a statement saying: We at Gold are saddened to learn that Ewen MacIntosh has passed away at the age of 50. We loved him as Keith on The Office and were lucky enough to work with him over the years on the network. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2024/feb/21/the-office-actor-ewen-macintosh-dies-aged-50 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos