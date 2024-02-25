To watch! 10 Criminally Underrated Bollywood Comedies





BOMBAI: Comedy films have a unique charm, bringing laughter and joy to audiences of all ages. Bollywood also has its share of underrated comedy gems that deserve more recognition. Here is a list of 10 such films that are sure to tickle your funny bone: No problem (2010) IMDb rating: 4.5/10 Actors: Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Akshaye Khanna, Neetu Chandra Director: Anees Bazmee Synopsis: Follows the misadventures of two friends trapped in chaos and mistaken identity. Do Not Disturb (2009) IMDb rating: 3.7/10 Actors: Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Sohail Khan Director: David Dhawan Synopsis: A wealthy businessman orchestrates a plan to hide his affair, which leads to comical misadventures. Simple Baap Pehle Aap (2008) IMDb rating: 5.5/10 Actors: Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Genelia Deshmukh, Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav Director: Priyadarshan Synopsis: A delightful comedy about a son's efforts to reunite his father with his lost love. Apna Sapna Silver Silver (2006) IMDb rating: 5.4/10 Actors: Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Koena Mitra, Riya Sen, Celina Jaitley, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff Director: Sangeeth Sivan Synopsis: Eccentric characters become entangled in a web of deception over a bag of stolen money. Also read: A must read! 11 Best Bollywood Thriller Movies That Will Keep You Thrilled: From Drishyam to Kahaani Loot Case (2020) IMDb rating: 7.5/10 Actors: Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao Director: Rajesh Krishnan Synopsis: A middle-class man comes across a suitcase full of money, leading to comical misadventures. Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008) IMDb rating: 6.9/10 Actors: Shreyas Talpade, Amrita Rao, Ravi Kishan, Divya Dutta, Ila Arun Director: Shyam Benegal Synopsis: Set in a rustic village, the film seamlessly blends emotion and comedy. Entertainment (2014) IMDb rating: 4.5/10 Actors: Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood, Mithun Chakraborty, Johnny Lever Director: Farhad Sanji, Sajid Synopsis: A man discovers he is the illegitimate son of a wealthy businessman, which leads to some hilarious encounters. By Dana Dan (2009) IMDb rating: 5.8/10 Actors: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav Director: Priyadarshan Synopsis: Two unfortunate individuals caught in a web of chaos and mistaken identities. Good Luck: The Fun Begins (2009) IMDb rating: 6.2/10 Actors: Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Dutt, Mugdha Godse, Sanjay Mishra Director: Rohit Shetty Summary: A plan to increase the monthly allowance leads to hilarious mistaken identity scenarios. Weekly Malamaal (2006) IMDb rating: 7/10 Actors: Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajpal Yadav, Reema Sen, Govardhan Asrani, Sudha Chandran Director: Priyadarshan Synopsis: A rural village's encounter with an unexpected lottery win sets off a series of comic incidents. These underrated Bollywood comedies deliver a blend of humor, satire, and entertainment that is sure to leave you divided. So grab some popcorn and enjoy these hidden gems! Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/must-watch-8-akshay-kumar-comedy-movies-will-make-you-go-rofl-240218 Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. Credit: Pinkvilla

