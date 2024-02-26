Brian Cox got married after giving his wife an ultimatum | Entertainment

Brian Cox married his second wife Nicole Ansari after giving her an ultimatum – telling her they either had to exchange vows or split up.
The 77-year-old 'Succession' actor married Nicole in 2002 after dating for two years and revealed they decided to get married after realizing she was about to give birth. ended their relationship because she “wasn't happy” that he worked so much.
In an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, he explained: “Over the next two years [after they started dating]I was away for work so much that she ended up spending more time with my assistant in London than with me.
“I was playing Dennis Quaid's dad in 'The Rookie' and she came to see me in Austin, Texas. She wasn't happy.
“I said we could either separate or get married.”
Nicole agreed to marry Brian and the couple eloped to Las Vegas the next day. The actor continued, “We went to the Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas the next day. That was 24 years ago. It was a lot of fun and it's been our relationship ever since.”
It comes after Brian revealed his first marriage – to Caroline Burt from 1968 to 1986 – collapsed due to financial problems and he confessed his second marriage was much healthier as they allowed each other to feel “free ” and to have separate bedrooms.
He told The Times: “The secret to a good marriage? Separate bedrooms. You visit each other. Your partner should feel free.
“My first marriage failed because I was in my most ambitious period and I didn't know a lot of things were going on. My wife was very financially smart and she did very well, she kept me afloat. But It was a pressure on both of us and it broke us.”
Brian is the father of Margaret, 60, and Alan, 53, from his first marriage, as well as Orson, 22, and Torin, 19, with his second wife.
