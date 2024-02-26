Chris Gauthier, actor of “Once Upon a Time” and “Eureka”, dies at 48





Chris Gauthier, an actor known for his roles in Once upon a time And Eurekadied suddenly on Friday February 23. He was 48 years old. A representative for the Canadian star confirmed the news to TV linehis manager adding that Gauthier “died suddenly and unexpectedly following a short illness”. “We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48,” read a statement from TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent to the media outlet. “As a beloved Vancouver-based actor, Chris shared his talents with many of us, on television and in film. His loss is felt not only by his fans, but also by those of us who had the chance to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we ask for privacy during this time so they can grieve properly.” Gauthier played William Smee in Once upon a time and Vincent in Eureka. His many television credits also included roles in When Calls the Heart, Smallville, Psych, A Series of Unfortunate Events, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and the Charm to restart. His most recent credit was the Hallmark 2023 holiday TV movie, Mrs. Claus is coming to town. He has appeared in several Hallmark films throughout his career, as well as big screen films. Guardians And 40 days and 40 nights, among others. Chad Colvin of TriStar Appearances spoke about Gauthier's death in a post on Facebook. “It still doesn't seem real. How is this possible? A world without you is a much darker place. So much so that when his wife contacted me yesterday to tell me the news, I cried tears of disbelief for hours. It's “It's taken me until now to mentally and emotionally prepare myself to write this,” he wrote on Sunday. “Chris was the literal definition of a character actor. You might not know his name, but you knew his face, you knew his voice, and you knew that if he was on screen, you were going to do one hell of a ride. That he's standing face to face against Clark Kent on Small city as Toyman, tormenting Dean Supernaturalon deck with Hook as Smee Once upon a time or in guest roles in the many productions he was in, he ALWAYS gave his all when the camera was rolling,” Colvin continued. “Brother…I'm going to miss you more than you know. I wish we could have spent a little more time together and that you understood the difference you made, not only in my life, but in the lives of everyone you touched. This world is a little smaller and colder now without you. » Colin O'Donoghue, who played Captain Hook in Gauthier's Smee in Once upon a timealso paid tribute to his late co-star. “Rest in peace Chris! Heartbroken!” he wrote, sharing a photo of the two in costume. “My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! We will miss you brother! You were the real captain!!” According to VarietyGauthier is survived by his wife and children. RELATED CONTENT:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.etonline.com/chris-gauthier-once-upon-a-time-and-eureka-actor-dead-at-48-220475 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos