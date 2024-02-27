Black History Month celebration recognizes stories told through art





Image by Evan Lewis The event, Celebrating African American History Month: Art as a Platform for Social Justice, was organized by the Division of Diversity and Inclusion Engagement Subcommittee. UAMS for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DDEI). This year, Black History Month commemorations across the United States embraced the theme of African Americans and the arts, exploring the creativity, resilience and innovation of Black artists. Brian Gittens, Ed.D., MPA, vice chancellor of DDEI, said Black artists have used their talents to preserve history and ensure the experiences of their community are never forgotten. Today we celebrate African American artists who use their platform to help others understand history, struggle and, ultimately, triumph, Gittens said. Through their work, these artists mobilize people to create a better world. DDEI Administrative Analyst Anthony Drake led the audience through a rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing. Paige Jones-Brooks, MD, a resident in the UAMS Department of Pediatrics, performed a dance to the song Stand Up. And ToShecka Turner, clinical director of the UAMS Department of Environmental Services, recited an original spoken word poem titled Social Justice. Rex Deloney, chairman of the fine arts department at Little Rock Central High School, served as the keynote speaker for the event. Deloney described the inspiration that led him to create Brothers by One: The Black Athlete and Social Justice, a series of 40 paintings that symbolize how Black athletes use their platform to shed light on social issues. Deloney uses a technique known as abstract realism, in which he creates vivid, colorful backgrounds and then paints portraits or figurative works on top of them. He uses bright colors to enhance the emotional impact of the pieces. His works feature pioneering athletes such as boxers Joe Louis and Muhammad Ali and tennis star Arthur Ashe. One coin features former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick alongside the late civil rights icon U.S. Rep. John Lewis. Deloney created the series in 2020, and some of his works reflect the social justice protests that spread across the country that year. He described athletes' reactions to the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, and he highlighted the challenge of conveying the importance of this moment in history. I could barely finish these images before other things happened; More and more people are losing their lives to violence and injustice, he said. This year's event was UAMS' first in-person commemoration of Black History Month since 2020. While attendees ate lunch at K. Hall & Sons Produce, a Black-owned business in Little Rock, Gittens expressed gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate the occasion with colleagues and friends. It's good to be back, he said.

