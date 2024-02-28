Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor says he will no longer tolerate bullying in Bollywood camps | Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor may be the son of Pankaj Kapoor and Neliima Azeem, but he identifies as an outsider in Bollywood. In a new episode of No Filter Neha, he spoke with actor-host Neha Dhupia about how he had to make his way in the Hindi film industry without the help of his parents. He also mentioned all the bullying he had to face throughout his life and how he couldn't stand to be inactive any longer. (Also read: When Shahid Kapoor shared his fights with Mira Rajput sometimes lasted 15 days: it really bothers me)
Shahid said that even though his father came from the film industry, he couldn't really take advantage of it to launch his own career. He said only “stars, superstars and directors” have that kind of power, not actors.
Insiders vs. Outsiders
The actor also spoke about how foreigners now have fewer opportunities in the film industry. He said he only became successful because of his hard work and talent and what he learned about acting along the way. But nowadays, it is mainly insiders or young actors linked to one or the other in the industry who have the opportunity to work in cinema. He said that this was also the cause of the deterioration in the quality of Hindi films.
Bullied everywhere
Shahid Kapoor also spoke about coming to Mumbai from Delhi and how it was strange to come out to his school because of the way he spoke. He said he was treated like an outsider most of his life. I didn't have the qualities to be a camp person (part of a Bollywood camp). I was from Delhi and came to Bombay (Mumbai) and I was not accepted in my class. I was a foreigner because my accent was different and I was very mistreated for a long time. Then we lived in rented houses and had to change houses every 11 months. So I was in a new building, trying to make friends with people who didn't know me,” he said. It was ultimately at university that he felt accepted and found friends.
'Bully the bully'
But when he entered the Hindi film industry, he faced the same treatment again. I came into this industry and realized that you are in ke tarah hi hai school (It's like school). Foreigners are not easily accepted here. They have a big problem with how you got here. So for many years I had to deal with this. I don't like that camp thing. I think people who want to collaborate creatively should do so, and people who are comfortable with each other should do so. But that doesn't mean you criticize others and try to put them down or close doors to others. And I think as a teenager or young adult, I didn't have the confidence to fight back, but now if you try to bully me, I'll bully you right back. I will bully bullies because they deserve it. »
Shahid's last release was Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya with Kriti Sanon. The film collected 150 million at the box office. We will next see him in Deva.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/shahid-kapoor-says-he-wont-tolerate-bollywood-camps-bias-against-outsiders-anymore-101709109139063.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan election: 'Leaked audio' supports Imran Khan party rigging claims
- Shahid Kapoor says he will no longer tolerate bullying in Bollywood camps | Bollywood
- Clemson football remains an outlier
- Rosala brings her Motomami style to the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week
- ZTE's new foldable phone is cheaper than iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24
- Portsmouth International Port chooses ABB shore connectivity solution
- Key witness in Trump Georgia case testifies on timing of Willis-Wade relationship
- Indonesian military honor for Prabowo is vulgar and disrespects human rights victims: criticism
- Jeffrey Wright is one of the greatest actors working in Hollywood today
- Honor's first foldable phone arrives this year
- Buckland Review of Autism Employment published
- China, Sierra Leone pledge to strengthen relations