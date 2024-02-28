Shahid Kapoor says he will no longer tolerate bullying in Bollywood camps | Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor may be the son of Pankaj Kapoor and Neliima Azeem, but he identifies as an outsider in Bollywood. In a new episode of No Filter Neha, he spoke with actor-host Neha Dhupia about how he had to make his way in the Hindi film industry without the help of his parents. He also mentioned all the bullying he had to face throughout his life and how he couldn't stand to be inactive any longer. (Also read: When Shahid Kapoor shared his fights with Mira Rajput sometimes lasted 15 days: it really bothers me) Shahid Kapoor appeared in the first episode of No Filter Neha and spoke about the prejudices of Bollywood camps towards their favorites.

Shahid said that even though his father came from the film industry, he couldn't really take advantage of it to launch his own career. He said only “stars, superstars and directors” have that kind of power, not actors.

Insiders vs. Outsiders

The actor also spoke about how foreigners now have fewer opportunities in the film industry. He said he only became successful because of his hard work and talent and what he learned about acting along the way. But nowadays, it is mainly insiders or young actors linked to one or the other in the industry who have the opportunity to work in cinema. He said that this was also the cause of the deterioration in the quality of Hindi films.

Bullied everywhere

Shahid Kapoor also spoke about coming to Mumbai from Delhi and how it was strange to come out to his school because of the way he spoke. He said he was treated like an outsider most of his life. I didn't have the qualities to be a camp person (part of a Bollywood camp). I was from Delhi and came to Bombay (Mumbai) and I was not accepted in my class. I was a foreigner because my accent was different and I was very mistreated for a long time. Then we lived in rented houses and had to change houses every 11 months. So I was in a new building, trying to make friends with people who didn't know me,” he said. It was ultimately at university that he felt accepted and found friends.

'Bully the bully'

But when he entered the Hindi film industry, he faced the same treatment again. I came into this industry and realized that you are in ke tarah hi hai school (It's like school). Foreigners are not easily accepted here. They have a big problem with how you got here. So for many years I had to deal with this. I don't like that camp thing. I think people who want to collaborate creatively should do so, and people who are comfortable with each other should do so. But that doesn't mean you criticize others and try to put them down or close doors to others. And I think as a teenager or young adult, I didn't have the confidence to fight back, but now if you try to bully me, I'll bully you right back. I will bully bullies because they deserve it. »

Shahid's last release was Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya with Kriti Sanon. The film collected 150 million at the box office. We will next see him in Deva.