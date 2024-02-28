Dave Bautista was 'physically ill' with nerves before early WWE matches | Entertainment





Dave Bautista was “physically ill” before his first WWE matches. The wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor – who reprises his role as Glossu Rabbam in “Dune: Part Two” – reflected on his own struggle with anxiety, while revealing his methods for overcoming stage fright. He told Arizona News: “It’s anxiety, when I first started wrestling I was literally physically sick before I came out. [from] the curtain. “I used to come out from behind the curtain and [screams.] And all my anxiety was gone. And that's what it is. “I get nervous, I get embarrassed, then I get anxious, but as soon as I leave [screams] it goes away. It's easy for me to do this. And I can relax from there. » This aggression played a role in his later role, as he had already learned to be “angry” to deal with these anxieties. He added: “It's funny, because it came so naturally to me. If there's anything I took from professional wrestling, it's anger. I'm really good at being in anger.” Bautista retired from WWE in 2019 after a farewell match against Triple H at “WrestleMania 35,” and he was expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year. However, the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and his acting career means the 55-year-old star is still waiting to take his place among other industry legends. When recently asked about last year's “WrestleMania 39” festivities in Hollywood, he told “Cool Kicks”: “I was in South Africa. “I was supposed to go into the Hall of Fame, but I was on this movie that I was committed to. I couldn't get out of it. Since his full-time years in WWE began to come to an end, Bautista has thrived on the big screen in a wide range of roles, including the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, the James Bond blockbuster “Spectre”, the sci-fi epic “Blade Runner 2049”. ', M/ Knight Shyamalan's thriller 'Knock at the Cabin' and the crime comedy 'Glass Onion: A Knives Our Mystery'.

