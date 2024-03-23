JetBlue cancels flights from FLL Airport in Florida





JetBlue Airwayswhich is struggling to meet the expenses linked to the failure of its attempted merger with Spirit Airlines, will soon be canceled from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin, Kansas City, Nashville and Salt Lake City. It also plans to end service from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood to Bogota, Colombia, Quito, Ecuador, and Lima, Peru. JetBlue also serves Palm Beach International Airport, but at this time there are no cancellations for routes to and from PBI. PBI is experiencing record passenger volume and recently added a nonstop JetBlue flight from PBI to Los Angeles. Cancellations will take place on June 13. They are part of an effort to cut costs after a federal judge threw out the Spirit merger, ruling that the merger would raise airfares for consumers across the country. JetBlue and Spirit canceled their merger plans this month. JetBlue will pay Spirit $69 million. Spirit shareholders have already received $425 million in advance payments from JetBlue. JetBlue has suffered losses exceeding $2 billion since its last profitable year in 2019. JetBlue also plans to cut nearly a third of its flights from Los Angeles International Airport in June, including routes to Las Vegas, Miami and San Francisco, the airline said in a memo to employees , according to Bloomberg. More:JetBlue and Spirit cancel $3.8 billion merger; what is the impact on south florida airports? Every route must earn its right to remain in the network, Dave Jehn, vice president of network planning and airline partnerships, said in the memo. It's more important than ever that we be surgical on every route in our network. JetBlue, however, announced it would increase its service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and the Caribbean, including Cancun, Montego Bay and Punta Cana, as well as parts of the northeastern United States. The carrier announced it will also add winter flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood. in Albany and Buffalo, as well as Providence, Rhode Island and San Juan, Puerto Rico. JetBlue therefore says that the total number of departures will remain approximately the same at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, with the new flights making up for those removed. JetBlue passenger numbers continue to decline at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport JetBlue is Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood's No. 2 carrier, accounting for about 20 percent of its passengers. But the airline had reduced operations at the airport since 2019, while other airlines have returned to, or even exceeded, their 2019 levels. According to the airport passenger statistics website, JetBlues passenger numbers for 2023 decreased by approximately 1.6 million, or 20% compared to 2023. Spirit saw an increase of approximately 24% from 2019 to 2023; it currently accounts for 29% of all passengers in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood. Spirit also restructured its network. Late last year, it eliminated service to Denver from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, and further flight reductions are expected to come as Spirit, like JetBlue, takes steps to return to profitability. Analysts, however, question whether Spirit can survive as a standalone carrier. Since January 1, its stock price has fallen almost 70%. Mike Diamond is a journalist atThe Palm Beach post, part of the USA TODAY Florida network. He covers Palm Beach County government and transportation. You can reach him at[email protected]. Help support local journalism.Subscribe today.

