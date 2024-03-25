Yellowstone actor says he was kicked off plane for refusing to sit next to someone wearing a mask

Man, times have changed in recent years.

It wasn't that long ago that you could get kicked off a plane for not wearing a mask, and we saw videos all the time of people freaking out and getting kicked out for lowering their masks, or because they didn't like the way others wore their masks.

Luckily, those days are mostly over now that there are no more stupid mandates to wear masks. But it seems that Yellow stoneActor Forrie J. Smith recently got in trouble because of people wearing masks on a flight.

Smith, who plays Dutton Ranch ranch hand Lloyd Pierce in the hit Paramount series, posted a video on Instagram claiming he was kicked off a plane for refusing to sit next to someone who wore a mask:

“You know, my people on social media tell me you love me face to face. But you know what, I can't say face to face what I want.

I just got kicked off a plane and, uh, where am I? Houston, TX. Because I told them I didn't feel comfortable sitting next to someone with a mask.

Smith admitted he had been drinking, but was not drunk during the incident:

“Yeah, I drank. I've been sitting in the airport for three hours, yeah, I'm drinking. I'm not drunk. But they threw me off the plane because I'm drunk, because you're not going to stand up and tell everyone what bullshit this is. I just told them I didn't feel comfortable sitting next to someone who had to wear a mask and was getting off the plane.

It's no surprise that Smith isn't a fan of masks, after the actor announced in 2022 that he couldn't attend the SAG Awards because he hadn't been vaccinated against COVID-19:

I would like to apologize to you for not being able to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards. I don't want to offend anyone. I am not vaccinated and it is an obligation to be vaccinated.

I am not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated. I haven't been vaccinated since I was little. I don't vaccinate my dogs, I don't vaccinate my horses. I have never been vaccinated against the flu. I will never do it.

I believe they compromise your immunities. It's just my beliefs. I just don't believe in that sort of thing. Never mind.

The second half of Yellow stone season five has been on hiatus for a while now, but the end of this long winter is in sight as the showis expected to launch the final part of the series in November.

During a recent interview, Ian Bohen gave us some inside information on the filming schedule:

We will return, rumor has it in May. This summer, then we should be around November. We're shooting six episodes, November maybe December, and then we go through the holidays and maybe the season finale, the series finale, maybe around the Super Bowl? And then it will be the end of an era.