West Hollywood approves plan to allow only “Lime” scooters to operate in the city

West Hollywood will only allow “Lime” scooters in the city

West Hollywood leaders approved a plan to allow one company, Lime, to operate its scooters in the city after once-popular electric scooter company Bird filed for bankruptcy.

“We can't let a bad company undermine the extremely popular demand from people who want different transit options that don't include driving,” Mayor John Erickson said.

Erickson added that Bird's bankruptcy won't change the city's commitment to allowing scooters.

“I think the original deal with Bird and Lime was for over 300 scooters,” he said. “Now we're going to have 200 with just Lime. I think we're trying to balance everything out here to make sure everyone can have that option.”

When electric scooters were rolled out in Southern California about seven years ago, there was a lot of controversy and frustration. City leaders and area residents believed there were too few regulations, which contributed to the horrific injuries and complaints. Concerns have also been raised about the number of scooters on the road and where they might be parked.

Many problems were resolved and the scooters remained popular, but the pandemic and other economic forces have apparently made staying in business a challenge for some electric scooter companies.

“I personally don’t like greens, Lime,” said resident Jasmine Hernandez. “You can definitely feel the bumps more.”

West Hollywood leaders said they will now have to remove Bird scooters if the company doesn't do it itself. There are still a number of them on the streets.

The contract with Bird expires at the end of this month.

