Nayanthara Reveals Why She Chose To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Jawan, Starring Shah Rukh Khan: I Was Pretty Sure Of It

Nayanthara recently impressed everyone with her performance in her Bollywood debut Jawan. The actress in a recent interview revealed the reason behind her choosing to make her Bollywood debut with starrer Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with Hello Magazine, Nayanthara spoke about how she was waiting for the right opportunity to make her Bollywood debut and said, “I was looking for a film like Jawan, which is a commercial venture with a big star. At the same time, J I also wanted a meaty role where I could kick some ass.” She further revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was her biggest attraction to Jawan and said, “Who is not his fan? We all grew up watching his films and we love them all. Apart from being the huge star that he is, I really admire the fact that he has a lot of respect for women. I was pretty sure that Jawan would have a huge impact. After working for so many years in the industry, you know when a film will work and vice versa. Nayanthara played the role of a cop and Shah Rukh Khan's love interest Jawan. Directed by Atlee, Jawan also starred Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Riddhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone, Sunil Grover and others in key roles. The film proved to be a big success at the box office and broke several records. The action drama raked in Rs 1,160 crore at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Meanwhile, Nayanthara will next be seen in Mannangatti: Since 1960, the film written and directed by Dude Vicky. Not only that, she also has a test in the pipeline which also stars Siddharth and R Madhavan. The film marks producer Sashikanth's directorial debut and is expected to hit theaters in summer 2024. THE DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

