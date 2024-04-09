West Hollywood Plummer Park's Fuller Lawn Community Garden Coming Soon





The City of West Hollywood has been working hard to complete the Plummer Park Fuller Lawn Community Garden. According to on-site signage, the community garden will arrive in spring 2024, so any month now. Construction workers have been hard at work over the past month and current photos reveal it is almost complete. In September 2023, the city council approved the creation of two Community gardens in Plummer Park. These gardens will be located on Fuller Lawn and in the north parking lot. Following necessary improvements to the lawn to meet community garden requirements, Fuller Lawn will retain an open green space for public enjoyment. The north car park will remain available for parking, with only a few spaces at the east end being used for the garden. Those interested in participating in the community garden program can follow the instructions provided below to join the waitlist. Please note that the waiting list is currently large and that due to the limited number of places that will be available, registration on the waiting list does not guarantee a plot in the community garden. The City of West Hollywood strives to serve as many members of the community as possible. Your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated as we work to open the community gardens, scheduled for spring 2024. How to be added to the waiting list: Create an account on our registration system, Recreation Online. On the Online Recreation Portal, click on Activities and search for Community Garden. Click the More drop-down menu and search for Community Garden | Waiting list. Click Register Now and you will be asked to choose a participant. Choose a participant and click Add to Cart. Click Finish and you will be added to the waitlist. Community garden managers will contact you when a plot opens up for the next person on the waiting list. They will need the following: (Information is subject to change) Two accepted forms proving residency in the city of West Hollywood

Review and sign the license agreement sent via DocuSign Payment of license cost and key deposit ($20) Schedule a time to collect the garden key from recreation staff Please contact the leisure department at [email protected] or 323-848-6534, if you have questions about the community garden or would like to know what number you are on the waiting list. Click the link to learn more: https://www.weho.org/community/recreation-services/events-and-programs/adult-programs.

