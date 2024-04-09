Tiffany Haddish calls for less encouragement of alcohol at parties | Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish has called for Hollywood events to be less boozy.
The 44-year-old actress revealed last month that she has been sober for more than two months after being charged with drunk driving in November 2023 after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel and she expressed her frustration over to the fact that so many parties take place in such a way. to encourage people to drink alcohol.
She told People magazine: I really wish people would pay attention to it. It's at every event, especially Hollywood events, where they try to force alcohol down your throat. They're trying to dump this.
“And what is that for? Why? If we were all ourselves… And maybe you yourself are a little reserved. I'm not reserved at all myself.
I'm actually a little more reserved when I'm really drunk, because I'm like, Oh, I'm liable to say or do anything, so let me back off. But now I'm like, you know what? You're going to get the business. And that's what it is.
Although Tiffany doesn't disapprove of others drinking, she has found that she has a better time when she is sober.
She said: You remember everything, have more fun, and make more friends when you're sober. But then we make the right friends.”
The 'Like A Boss' star feels sobriety taught her she was “too nice” and she's now happier to speak her mind.
She said: I learned that I was too nice. I've been way too nice over the years. I think people think… Because when you drink, there's no filter.
But when I drank, there was a filter, okay? Because I was thinking really mean things and I wanted to say really mean things, but I just told myself not to say them. Now I say it [stuff].
Now I say it. If I think it, I say it. This filter has disappeared. Oh, don't say anything because you have alcohol in you and you might say something mean. Now I'm like, Oh, I'm sober and this is how I really feel, so I'm going to say it. Because it has to be said.
The 'Girls Trip' actress – who was also arrested for drunk driving in January 2022 – claimed she didn't trust anyone and therefore supported herself throughout her change of lifestyle.
When asked if she had anyone to lean on, she replied: “Yes, I don't trust them. I don't trust anyone. It's me. I leaned on myself .I stopped relying on others. And I started relying on myself more.
Tiffany insisted it was “not difficult” to get sober.
She explained: “Because it wasn’t like it was something I did regularly.
