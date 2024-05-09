Fashion
Seeing double: Ryan Reynolds buys property in Queensland
A Brisbane man who was asked to be a dead ringer for Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has turned his movie star looks into an investment, landing a million-dollar home in the process.
Shaun Birley, 35, may be a dozen years younger than the Canadian-American megamillionaire, but he is so often mistaken for the Hollywood star that he was even bombarded by fans at an airport for selfies.
Mr Birley, superbly dressed, said he did not have the heart to tell Mr Reynolds' fans that he was neither the movie star nor any other famous person.
Mr.ORE: RBA interest rate hike warning as inflation persists
Brisbane property market overtakes Melbourne: no end in sight to rising prices
I wish I could say he could potentially be my half-brother but no, he laughs. The funny thing is I just don't see it and people talk about it every day.
The airport video of fans asking him for selfies created some visibility, attracting the attention of people who work directly with Mr. Reynolds, one of whom offered Mr. Birley a job in Abu Dhabi earlier This year.
Unfortunately, we had scheduling conflicts and I missed a double commercial with Ryan Reynolds in Abu Dhabi three months ago. He is the new ambassador of Abu Dhabi. The producers said they would keep me in mind for their future work, which is cool.
His movie star looks have helped him amass over 118,000 followers on Instagram alone for his men's fashion advice posts over the past few years, creating collaborative work with major brands that has helped him save to buy a property.
Brisbane, he said, was epic. I love this city. To be honest, I think it was one of the most underrated cities in the world. Watch it now, I'm going crazy with the Olympics coming up too. It's so cool and the people make it a very welcoming place to live.
Born in South Africa, Mr Birley moved to Brisbane about nine years ago with his parents, buying a three-bedroom townhouse in North Lakes for $489,000 off Stockland in 2016.
This property has now sold for $700,000 through Place Ascot agents Drew Davies and Olivia Charlton, for a price $15,000 more than the listed price.
Mr Birley also bought out Grayas Bulimba's luxury apartment project, Canvas, purchasing a 131sqm three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment for $1.34 million in 2022 off-plan.
These guys are doing an incredible job, he said. It has increased quite a bit. I paid $1.34 million and it was reappraised at $1.7 million. This was completed late last year. It's an investment.
Mr. Birley, who juggles producing content for brands with educating men about fashion, style and travel, has a day job he can do from anywhere: he runs the company d InXpress shipping technology, which compares shipping options for businesses.
We compare DHL, FedEx, UPS, TNT and other courier companies, then you can choose according to the weight, volume, size, urgency and distance of the destination. It is occupied. This is a cool software that we implement in warehouses so that they don't have to create multiple accounts with courier companies.
This flexibility allows him to travel a lot, notably to play polo in Argentina, which he currently does.
View the latest PropTrack Home Price Index
I will play a month of matches in Argentina and then come back here to play the Australian polo season, he said. I will probably join a team called Larapinta. They are based approximately 30 minutes from Brisbane.
Asked about the idea that Argentinian locals think they see the Hollywood star playing polo, Mr Birley laughed, saying I don't think Ryan Reynolds knows he also plays polo.
For fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood star, the closest they will get this year is the closing speech at the AREC annual conference on the Gold Coast, which Mr Reynolds is due to deliver, although that will be by satellite.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.realestate.com.au/news/seeing-double-ryan-reynolds-is-buying-property-in-queensland/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nadal's clay game is getting into shape just in time for the French Open. “Things happen.”
- Seeing double: Ryan Reynolds buys property in Queensland
- Asian stocks mixed after quiet day on Wall Street
- Did Ambani-Adani buy Rahul's silence, says PM Modi; Congress fights back | News from India
- Thousands to defy May Day ban in Türkiye's Taksim Square
- TikTok sued the US government to block a ban. Here's what's happening now
- Colorado Football Recruiting: Transfer Portal News, 2024 Roster, Recruits & Top Deion Sanders Targets
- Pat March developed an attacking style thanks to specific recruitment
- Biodiversity loss is the biggest factor in infectious disease outbreaks, study says | Environment
- Xi's visit reveals flaws in European unity
- Salman Khan House dismissal case: Arrested accused Rafiq Choudhary carried out reconnaissance of houses of two other Bollywood actors
- Saudi Stock Exchange CEO eyes new IPOs