Varada Sethu will join Doctor Who as a second companion | Doctor Who





Varada Sethu will join Doctor Who as one of the Doctor's two companions for Ncuti Gatwa's second series in the role, it has been confirmed. She will appear on screen in 2025, alongside former Coronation Street actor Millie Gibson after speculation over the future of her character Ruby Sunday in the sci-fi series. Sethu, who recently appeared in the Disney+ series Star Wars Andor, said it was an honor to be part of the long-running BBC series. She said: I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It's such an honor to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I'm so grateful to the entire Doctor Who family because that's who they are for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel at home Me. I couldn't ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to take on this adventure. It's so much fun. Sethu, who also counts Jurassic World Dominion, Annika and Strike Back among her acting credits, was pictured at a table reading with Gatwa and Gibson in a photo released by the BBC on Friday. Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies added: I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of A Midsummer Nights Dream, and it's a joy to welcome him aboard the Tardis. Right now, in the studio, filming for 2025, we have Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side. We need all three, because the stakes are higher than ever. Details about Sethus' character have not yet been released. Gatwa and Gibson were first seen together in the Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road, last year. Their first full series in the roles is set to air next month, with Gibson having previously described the role of the Doctor's companion as a dream come true. Speaking after being announced for the role, she said: Although I'm still in complete disbelief, I'm beyond honored to be chosen to play the Doctor's companion. It’s the gift of a role and a dream come true, and I will do anything to try and fill the boots in which my companions have traveled before me. Doctor Who will return to screens on May 11, premiering on BBC iPlayer before airing on BBC One later today.

