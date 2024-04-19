Lead actor in 'super inappropriate' Disney movie responds to calls for film to be removed from streaming





Featured Image Credit: Disney Brian Bonsall starred in the Disney film that some now consider 'fake'

The lead actor in a '90s Disney film has responded to calls for the film to be removed from streaming after being called “inappropriate.” Between The Lion King, Tangled, Moana and many more that I won't get into now, it's safe to say that Disney has released some epic and much-loved films over the years. Given that some of his popular releases were made in the 1940s, it's no surprise that some of them contain content that wouldn't necessarily make the cut for a film today. However, it might be surprising to learn that a film made in the 1990s sparked controversy for exactly the same reason. The 1994 film Blank check stars Brian Bonsall as an 11-year-old boy who inherits a blank check and uses it to buy houses under different names. This may seem amusing, Alone at home-style comedy, but a controversial part of the plot involves the 11-year-old apparently entering into a romantic relationship with an adult woman, played by Karen Duffy. Brian Bonsall starred in Blank Check. (Disney) Duffy, who was 31 at the time, played a bank teller/FBI agent, and at one point she kissed Bonsall's character on the lips and told him she would have a meet him in six years. However, as Bonsall's character was only 11 years old, that would only make him 17 years old. I'd like to think that the storyline was also questioned at the time, but it's definitely something that audiences are now labeling as completely inappropriate. One person wrote: “PLEASE remove the film, the blank check from Disney+ and your brand. » “As I continue to rewatch movies from my childhood, I constantly find myself thinking, 'ohh, that wouldn't fly today,'” another commented. Another commented: “This is so bad, this was one of my favorite movies as a kid.” Viewers have mixed opinions about the film. (Disney) In response to the criticism, Bonsall shared a Facebook post in which he appeared to dismiss questions regarding the film's relevance. He wrote: “I had a blast filming this movie! It was a pleasure working with everyone and it's great to see so many people still enjoying it!” Some fans of the film have sided with Bonsall, largely arguing that the film was made in a “different era”. One posted: “Oh for the love of God leave this movie alone. Not everything needs to be re-evaluated from a modern perspective.” Another wrote: “Stop taking away our childhood. It was a different time. I don't like it, don't watch it.” UNILAD has contacted Disney for comment. Topics: Disney, Film & Television, Entertainment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unilad.com/film-and-tv/disney/brian-bonsall-blank-check-disney-movie-910084-20240417 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos