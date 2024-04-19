BFJA: Bollywood Films Journalists Award





Power Brands Bollywood Awards: Result 2024 Powerful brands BFJA 2024 Open voting by film journalists The results of the Power Brands-Bollywood Film Journalists Awards 2024 are revealed! Launched in 2017, the Power Brands Bollywood Film Journalists Awards are now considered the only HONEST AWARDS in the country because: Where over 25 of this country's leading film journalists conduct OPEN VOTING for all categories and reveal who they voted for online TWO WEEKS before the awards ceremony.

When awards are awarded regardless of the presence of the winners, they are announced at least fifteen days in advance.

There are no nominations and journalists are free to vote for anyone from the films released last year. Basically, these are the only credible awards in the country and for this reason, they have garnered huge appreciation even though they are still only in their sixth year. This year, 83 are all set to win 6 of the Roaring Lions, including Sardar Udham Singh and Pushpa winning 5 Roaring Lions, including Best Director for Soojit Sarkar. Best film with Four Roaring Lions goes to Shershah. Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal got exactly the same number of votes and are the joint winners for Best Male Actor while Kriti Sanon wins Best Female Actor. The Critics Choice Best Actor Male goes to Siddharth Malhotra while Vidya Balan will win the Critics Choice Best Actor Female. The full list of winners this year is: Best film 12TH FAILURE, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Best Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 12TH FAILURE Best Male Actor Vikrant Massey (12th failure) Best Female Actor Alia Bhatt Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Best Supporting Actor Vicky Kaushal DUNKI Best Actor in a Supporting Female Role Shabana Azmi – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Best Musical Director ANIMAL – Manan Bhardwaj, Pritam Chakraborty, Shreyas Puranik, Harshavardhan Rameshwar Best background score Harshavardhan Rameshwar Animal Best Cinematography Satchith Paulose – Pathaan Best Adapted Story Anurag Pathak (12th failure) Best Original Story Amit Rai (OMG 2) Best production design JAWAN MUTHURAJ Best male singer Bhupinder Babbal – Arjan Vailly Animal Best Female Singer SHILPA RAO – Besharam Rang Best Costume Design Eka and Manish for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Best editing 12th Failure – Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Jaskunwar Kohli Best sound design SANKARAN AS, TOM MICHAEL, KC SIDHARTHAN Best Makeup and Hairstyle Gauran and Gulnaz in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Best – Visual Effects RED CHILI PEPPER VFX – Jawan Best Animated Feature Film ADIPURUSH Best Short Film SOUL – KADHI Best Documentary Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri – The vaccine war Best beginner (male) Agastya Nanda The Archies Best debutante (female) Suhana Khan, The Archies Best screenplay ISHITA MOITRA, SHASHANK KHAITAN, SUMIT ROY – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Best Lyrics Amitabh Bhattacharya FOR Tere Vaaste – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Best Child Artist Aarush Verma (OMG 2) Best Web Series JUBILEE /Dir. -Vikramaditya Motwane Best action Spiro Razatos, ANL Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee and Sunil Rodrigues Jawaan Best choreographer Which jhumka Ganesh Acharya – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Best Newbie Director Yashowardhan Mishra (Mystery of Jackfruit KathalA) The esteemed jury this year was composed of 1. Faridoon Shahryar 2. Kunal Mandekar 3. Ram Kamal Mukherjee 4. Ashameera Aiyappan 5. Shama Bhagat 6. Dr Ayanjit Sen 7. Vishal Verma 8. Rajiv Vijayakar 9. Narendra Gupta ten. Johnson Thomas 11. Jyoti Venkatesh 12. Balaji Vittal 13. Hémant Sanganée 14. Joginder Tuteja 15. Chaitanya Padukone 16. Ronak Kotecha 17. Daily review of Indian media films For details of who voted how, click here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bfja.in/result2024.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos