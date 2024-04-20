Entertainment
Barron Trump considering NYU for college, Lowell Sun report says
WASHINGTON, DC AUGUST 27: First lady Melania Trump (L) looks at her son Barron Trump after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House on August 27 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump delivered this speech to 1,500 guests. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
As Barron Trump prepares to graduate from high school in Florida next month, which his father, Donald Trump, may have to skip due to his criminal trial in New York, the former president's youngest son must decide where he will go to college.
A few weeks before the deadline to commit to a school, a report by the Daily Beast said New York University topped Barron's list.
If so, that means the former president's youngest son would be returning to his hometown of New York. At NYU, he would also study at a school about three miles from Trump Tower. It was there that he grew up for the first 11 years of his life, before he and his mother, Melania, moved to Washington, D.C., to live with his father in the White House.
The Daily Beast said Trump representatives did not respond to repeated inquiries about Barron's college choice. NYU also did not respond to requests for comment, the Daily Beast said.
But Barron's possible choice to attend NYU raises questions. Certainly, it's a prestigious university with a roster of famous alumni, including entertainment luminaries such as Martin Scorsese, Woody Allen, Alec Baldwin, and Anne Hathaway. Jack Dorsey also studied at NYU, where he said he began writing the software that eventually became Twitter, which incidentally was Trump's preferred way to communicate with his MAGA followers.
One problem, however, with NYU is that it is not an Ivy League school. And Barron's father often expressed his admiration for people with Ivy League educations, including himself. Because Trump and three of his older children, Don Jr., Ivanka and Tiffany, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, the Daily Beast suggested there could still be a last-minute change and Barron could find himself at their alma mater.
The Trump family also has ties to Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., where Eric Trump earned a bachelor's degree in finance and management and Tiffany Trump earned her law degree. If Trump wins the presidency again, Barron could possibly live with his parents in the White House.
Of course, like many high school graduates, Barron might want to live on his own for the first time. The Trumps shouldn't have to worry too much about saving on the cost of college housing, even though, as the Daily Beast put it, Trump still owes a staggering amount of money following recent civil judgments against him. against. The sum totals more than $500 million after Trump lost a defamation and sexual assault lawsuit against E. Jean Carroll and a civil fraud case filed by the New York attorney general.
The Daily Beast said that if Barron enrolls at NYU and Trump is elected president, Melania could face a dilemma. She and her son are known to be close, and perhaps Melania would like to return to New York to be close to him after the family lived at her husband's private club, Mar-a-Lago, for the past four last years.
For her husband's second term, Melania also might not feel the urgency to be with her husband in Washington, DC. It was widely observed that she was not very present during the election campaign. American women, a new new book about first ladiesalso suggested that Melania Trump was not the most hard-working or committed woman to hold that title, as she avoided being overworked, and sometimes avoided being scheduled at all.
