“The heroines would turn around behind the trees, now they won’t move” – Jar so Fjoy

Filmmaker Farah Khan has given the Hindi film industry some of its biggest hits. She is the mastermind behind classic films like Main Hoon Na, Tees Maar Khan, Happy New Year and Om Shanti Om and enjoys a huge fan base on social media. She has made a name for herself in the industry and never hesitates to speak the truth about the industry. Recently, in a vlog, she explained that some Bollywood stars only start working once their demands for four makeup vans are met. These revelations left Internet users in shock.

The Om Shanti Om director further recalled how actresses used to change behind trees, especially during outdoor shoots like in Switzerland. The team used sheets to cover them. Khan added: “Now the actors don’t move unless their vans arrive.

Well, it's safe to say that netizens were in shock after listening to Farah's revelations. One wrote, “And then we wonder how every xyz movie costs over 100 crores. We spend more money on the stars and their crew than on making a decent film…” Another wrote: “I can understand the demands like your audience or the diversity of professions around the table. I wouldn't judge. The fitness room is understandable. We cannot deny fitness and mental health. Many find peace there. Nothing bad. The staff van is unstable. I mean, it's great, isn't it? But when an upcoming actor or a new star demands such things for stupid things, then it's completely embarrassing and laughable for that particular person. They should be publicly mocked and ridiculed.

The discussions around this topic started after a big budget film like Bade Miya Chote Miyan was a hit at the box office. Although it was made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial failed to impress the audience with its mediocre storyline and shooting of the action scenes.