Top 10 Romantic Bollywood Movies





By Shaheen Irani, Glamsham Editorial What would love be without Bollywood romance? As we celebrate Valentine's Day 2015, we bring you the top 10 romantic Bollywood films that taught us more about love. We're not saying these 10 romantic movies are the only romantic movies, but they make our list because we think they deserve a special mention. Look at… DILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGE Shah Rukh Khan, as a charmer, wants to woo Kajol, who is too difficult a girl to get. Romance then blossoms between the two and Shah Rukh Khan wants to be the Dilwala jo DULHANIA THE JAYENGA. MOHABBATEIN Shah Rukh Khan is the lover who lost his love, that's why he can't bear to see couples breaking up. He returns to the life he left after the death of his lover; and things start to turn out for the better. Who are you? Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit love each other. Their love requires patience and sacrifice. HUM AAPKE HAIN KAUN takes you on a journey of emotions; romance is an important one! How hot is it? Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are best friends who took time to bond over love due to certain circumstances. However, when the two came together, KUCH KUCH HOTA HAI. CAL IS THERE Pretty woman Preity Zinta falls in love with the soon-to-be-dead Shah Rukh Khan, who helps Preity find love in his colleague Saif Ali Khan. Shah Rukh teaches Preity how to live in the moment, because who knows KAL HO NA HO? HUMPTY SHARMA KI DULHANIA Alia Bhatt is all set to get married, but she won't do it without her designer lehenga! So she goes on a trip and finds love with Varun Dhawan, who now wants to marry Alia Bhatt. Finding HUMPTY SHARMA KI DULHANIA is just a beautiful journey! RAB NE BANADI JODI Anushka Sharma faces tragedy and marries a man she doesn't know (Shah Rukh Khan). But when her husband changes according to her standards, then she is ready to accept true love in the form of her own husband! AASHIQUI 2 Aditya Roy Kapur gives up fame and glamor to see his girlfriend (Shraddha Kapoor) famous. He also gave up his life and lived with Shraddha in his thoughts all his life! JODHAA AKBAR Ashutosh Gowariker's JODHAA AKBAR starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. Their chemistry was extremely appreciated by the audience. JAB WE MET JAB WE MET has given Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor a new direction in life as the film has become a blockbuster and is guaranteed to bring smiles even when watched 20 years from now. Learn more about Bollywood at glamsham.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/movies/news/valentine-special-top-10-bollywood-romantic-movies-075814136.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos