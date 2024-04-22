Aayush Sharma responds to claims he married Salman Khan's sister for money, Bollywood entry: People said I had a diamond-studded sherwani, a Bentley | Bollywood News





Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, who is also Salman Khan's brother-in-law, finds himself in the middle of an ongoing war. debate around nepotism since the start of his career. After all, his debut film Loveyatri (2018) was supported by Salman Khan. In a recent interview, Aayush, who comes from a political background, shared the challenges he faced in dealing with the judgments associated with marrying into the Khan family. Many accused him of marrying Salman's sister Arpita Khan only for financial benefits and easy entry into Bollywood. Addressing the rumors about the lavish gifts allegedly received from the Khan family during his wedding, Aayush expressed his irritation and told Siddharth Kannan, “Social media has decided a lot of things for me. I remember when I was getting married, some people said that I received a diamond-studded sherwani as a gift. I still haven't received this sherwani. Some people said I had Bentley as a dowry. Where is this Bentley? Not that I want to. Give a response to such trolls, Aayush explained that he was never “thirsty” for money, thanks to his political background. He said, “The media made me a Delhi businessman and I thought that I am not a businessman in any aspect. I come from a political background. My father is a politician and I am a struggling actor, so how I became a businessman, I don't know. People commented on my marriage saying that I married for money, career and entry into Bollywood. I come from a good family, from a political background. I received many things from my father in my life. (I've had enough of my parents), I never wanted money. Describing his journey as a struggling actor when he first became friends with Arpita, Aayush said, “Also, I had given 300 auditions before I got an entry into Bollywood and Arpita and I became friends back when I was a struggling actor. So, won’t Arpita know my character before marriage. Was she so naive? Won't the whole Khan family know me? This is a baseless conversation. Aayush also revealed that he was ready to quit acting before his marriage. However, Salman Khan took the initiative to help her in her career. He said, “What they don't know is that when my marriage with Arpita was finalized, I told Salman sir that I don't want to act because I had given 300 auditions and nothing happened. I told him I couldn't do it. He said my training was not good and offered to train me. Aayush's debut film Loveyatri failed to do well at the box office. He then starred alongside Salman Khan in Antim. Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the film managed to gross around Rs 60 crore. Currently, Aayush is busy promoting his upcoming film Ruslaan, directed by Karan Lalit Butani and produced by KK Radhamohan. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

