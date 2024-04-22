Tori Spelling used a diaper when stuck in traffic | Entertainment

Tori Spelling peed in her son's diaper while stuck in traffic.
The 50-year-old star – who has Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Finn, 14, Hattie, 11, and Finn, 7, with ex-husband Dean McDermott – told how she desperately needed going to the toilet while she was stuck in it. Traffic in Los Angeles and rummaging through her giant purse, which she nicknamed “Tori Poppins,” helped her find a solution to her problem.
Speaking on her 'misSPELLING' podcast, Tori admitted: “Oh my God, one time at band camp, one time when Beau was still in diapers, I really had to pee.
“I was stuck on the 101, which is our craziest highway here, and I was like, 'I'm not going to make it home.'
“So I literally turned my Tori Poppins bag inside out and said something, please, something.
“And I went through and I'm like, aha, a diaper. And I literally put a diaper on and [peed] in my pants in Beau's diaper. This is really helpful, guys.
The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress previously revealed on her podcast that Beau regularly chats with her while she goes to the bathroom, but she doesn't mind.
She admitted: “Beau always stands there and looks at me and talks to me while I'm pooping. I think I work better with people.
“Is it codependent? Yes. Cool.”
Tori filed for divorce from Dean last month after a long period of speculation about their relationship, but she later insisted they “will always be a family.”
She told E! News earlier this month: “The kids are doing well and Dean is doing well. We're all holding on.
“We will always be a family, whether there is a title or not, it’s just time to move on.”
Tori – who according to court documents is seeking sole custody of her children – insisted she wanted to handle things differently than other couples.
She told People magazine: “I really want to redefine it [divorce] and remove the hardest part. And I feel like it's an evolving time and it's the appropriate time in life and changes happen in life for a reason and you move on. You move on and you do your one thing. »
In court documents obtained by the outlet, Tori and Dean's official separation date was June 17, 2023.
Additionally, Tori asked the court to award her spousal support and terminate her husband's ability to receive the same support.