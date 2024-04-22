Apple's “next big thing” may be announced soon.What to expect from the big announcement





Apple is reportedly working on an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) project, a large-scale language model that operates on devices. The development is part of Apple's exploration of high-stakes projects like augmented reality glasses and personal robots, Bloomberg's Mark Garman reports.

The company is moving toward more advanced AI, which will put it in competition with companies like OpenAI and Alphabet Inc.'s Google. Due to the in-device operation of the AI ​​model, the tool may be slightly less functional, but it improves response times and protects user privacy.

Rather than focusing on the capabilities of its AI tools, Apple plans to tout these advances by emphasizing their practical applications in daily life. The company plans to reveal all the details of its AI strategy at the Worldwide Developers Conference this June.

In the past, Apple's big announcements have been able to revolutionize certain areas of technology, including today's most used smartphones. Here's a glimpse at some of the more notable “big things” Apple has launched in the past.

Macintosh (1984): The first Apple Macintosh, the Macintosh 128K, was introduced by Steve Jobs on January 24, 1984. This changed personal computing forever. It was the first successful desktop computer with a graphical user interface (GUI), mouse, and built-in functionality. -Inscreen will be sold to the mass market. iPod (2001): The iPod revolutionized the world of portable music players with its sleek design and user-friendly interface. iPhone (2007): The iPhone transformed the smartphone market with its touch screen interface and app ecosystem. iPad (2010): The iPad creates a new category of devices known as tablets, offering larger screens and more powerful hardware than phones, but more portable than laptops. Apple Watch (2015): Apple Watch brings smart technology to your wrist, offering fitness tracking, notifications, and more. Mixed Reality Headset (2023): Apple's mixed reality headset got off to a lukewarm start, but the company says it could usher in a new era of computing and transform the way people work, play, and play. It is expected.

