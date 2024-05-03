Outdoor Bar and Entertainment Experience Opens in Fort Myers





An outdoor entertainment venue will open in Fort Myers later this month. Bay Street Yard will open to the public on May 30 from its location on Bay Street. The business includes two full-service bars serving craft beers and craft drinks, while three permanent food trucks will offer unique culinary offerings just for Bay Street Yard, according to a release. It will also feature entertainment, with a covered stage for live performances and an 8-by-13-foot LED television screen for watching televised events. Outdoor games like giant Jenga, cornhole, ping pong and bocce ball will be available for those who wish to play. Bay Street Yard can accommodate more than 300 people in the main part of the venue, with a VIP area in The Loft on the second level increasing its capacity to 451 people for private events. With shipping containers, greenery and lights setting the mood, the theme of the venue is part park and part urban chic. Bay Street Yard features a covered stage and large LED TV screen. Courtesy image Bay Street Yard will be a place to socialize, entertain and be entertained, David Fry, co-owner of Bay Street Yard, said in the release. We are excited to bring this new experience to Southwest Florida. Fry also co-owns Babcock Farms and construction company Dwell Florida, which creates indoor and outdoor living spaces. His co-owner of Bay Street Yard is former Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson, elected three times before leaving office in 2020 and owner of Corbin Henderson, a commercial real estate company. Bay Street Court is at 2136 Bay St. Summer hours will be 4 p.m. to midnight Mondays and Thursdays; from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

