A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Leyte





CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Leyte City, Philippines, early evening on Friday, May 3.

According to data released by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the seismic activity occurred at 06:16 pm local time.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at coordinates 10.83°N, 125.30°E, approximately 32 kilometers south and 65° east of Dolag, Leyte.

Seismic data also recorded that the earthquake was at a shallow depth of 8 kilometers, which increases the strength of the impact on the affected areas.

Several reports indicated that the strength of the earthquake was felt throughout Leyte, with varying degrees of intensity recorded in different locations.

In Dolag, Leyte, the earthquake reached intensity level 6. This indicates strong tremors that can cause moderate to severe damage to weak structures.

Meanwhile, areas including Abuyog, Mahabalage and Borwen experienced tremors of intensity level 5. This indicates a significant vibration capable of causing mild to moderate damage.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage, but the authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

We call on residents to be careful and follow safety protocols in the event of aftershocks.

Located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines is no stranger to seismic activity, meaning earthquakes are a common occurrence in the region.

Local authorities are expected to conduct further assessments to determine the extent of the earthquake's impact and provide the necessary assistance to affected communities.

Updates on the situation are expected as more information becomes available.

