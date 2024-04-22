Russia-Ukraine War: List of Key Events, Day 788 | Russia-Ukraine War





As the war enters its 788th day, here are the main developments.

Here is the situation as of Monday April 22, 2024. Struggle One person was killed and four others injured during Russian shelling on the city of Ukrainsk, according to the prosecutor's office of the partially occupied Donetsk region. In the Odessa region, four people were injured in a Russian missile attack, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had taken control of the Bohdanivka settlement in the Donetsk region. Bohdanivka is located just west of the Russian-occupied town of Bakhmut.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in its evening report, mentioned Bohdanivka as one of several villages where, according to it, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 enemy attacks. He gave no specific details.

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said the navy struck and damaged the Kommuna, a Russian rescue ship, in Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea. The Moscow-based governor of Sevastopol said Russian forces had repelled an anti-ship missile attack on one of their ships in the port and there had been a small fire. Weapons Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the passage by the U.S. House of Representatives of a long-delayed bill providing $61 billion in foreign aid to Ukraine and urged the United States to quickly transform the bill. law into law and to begin the transfer of weapons.

European Union foreign ministers will meet in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

Global military spending rose 6.8 percent to a record $2.4 trillion, driven by conflicts in Ukraine and elsewhere, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Russia increased its spending by 24%, reaching $109 billion in 2023, according to SIPRI estimates. Ukraine's military spending increased by 51%, reaching $64.8 billion, while the country also received $35 billion in military aid from its allies, mainly the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/22/russia-ukraine-war-list-of-key-events-day-788 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos