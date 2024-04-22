Savile Row tailor Richard Anderson creates dresses from his wife's art

It's all in the family for Richard Anderson's latest collaboration.

This spring, the Savile Row tailor teamed up with his wife, artist Fran Anderson, on a capsule collection based on a painting she created in the late '80s.

The six-piece silk collection includes a stunning made-to-order unlined dressing gown with contrasting black silk lining and piping. The other pieces are a silk tie with Richard Anderson's signature wider shape and a 9-centimeter blade; a silk scarf with a burgundy silk reverse and pin-hem fringe; a classic pocket square; a twilly, a long and narrow scarf and an empty pocket tray.

The silk tie features the suit's signature wide width.

For the tray, Richard Anderson teamed up with a custom leatherworker from Gloucestershire, England, to create the piece, which features silver-tone snaps that can be flattened when traveling or shaped to store cufflinks, keys or other objects.

For all pieces the artwork was transformed into a repeat print by traditional Macclesfield silk printers.

“The design was developed during my studies at art school, when I had the opportunity to use a print studio where I had fun experimenting with colors and shapes,” said Fran Anderson. “This particular piece of art I remember making in 1987.” The abstract design is reminiscent of nature, especially tiger lilies.

“As soon as I discovered the original work at home, I knew I wanted to bring it to life in clothing form,” her husband added. “Its bright colors and captivating shapes made it a superb pattern for silk.”

Prices vary from 105 pounds for the pocket square and 150 pounds for the tie, to 149 pounds for the pocket square and 1,450 pounds for the dressing gown. The collection is available in Richard Anderson's store at 13 Savile Row or online.