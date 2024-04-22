Business
Stock market today: Asian stocks ignore Wall Street blues as China leaves interest rate unchanged
Markets in Asia, with the exception of Shanghai, were broadly higher on Monday, shrugging off the Wall Street blues after big tech stocks posted their worst week since the 2020 COVID crash.
Oil prices fell while US futures rose.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng led the region, gaining 1.6% to 16,489.08. But the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,050.89 after the People's Bank of China kept its prime rates on 1-year and 5-year loans unchanged.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.4% to 37,219.47 and the yen weakened further. The U.S. dollar rose to 154.69 yen from 154.59 yen, trading at levels not seen since 1990.
South Korea's Kospi jumped 0.8% to 2,613.61.
Australia S&The P/ASX 200 jumped 1% to 7,640.30.
Friday, the S&The P 500 fell 0.9% to close its third consecutive week of decline. It finished at 4,967.23, 5.5% below its record set late last month.
It's his longest streak since September, before embarking on an adventure that has sent him on a string of records this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% to 37,986.40 and the Nasdaq composite fell 2% to 15,282.01.
The market's worst performers included several stocks that had been its biggest stars. Super Micro Computer lost more than a fifth of its value, falling 23.1%. The company, which sells servers and storage systems used in AI and other computing systems, has soared nearly 227% for the past year.
Nvidia, another stock that soared to dizzying heights due to Wall Street's frenzy around artificial intelligence technology, also gave up some of its big recent gains. It fell 10% and was the heaviest weight in the S&P500, by far, due to its enormous size.
The technological values of S&The P 500 overall lost 7.3% this week, its worst performance since March 2020, as some global giants reported discouraging trends. ASML, a Dutch company that is a major supplier to the semiconductor industry, for example, reported lower than expected orders for the start of 2024.
The biggest threat was the discouraging and dawning realization on Wall Street that interest rates could likely stay high for much longer.
Senior Fed officials said this week they could keep interest rates at their high levels for some time. It's a disappointment for traders after the Fed signaled earlier that three interest rate cuts could be possible this year.
High rates hurt the prices of all kinds of investments. Some of the hardest-hit stocks tend to be those considered the most expensive and require investors to wait the longest for strong growth, which can leave tech stocks vulnerable.
Fed officials insist they want more evidence that inflation is heading toward their 2% target before lowering the Fed's main interest rate, which is at its highest level since 2001.
With interest rates unlikely to be much help in the near term, companies are under even greater pressure to generate earnings growth.
Netflix fell 9.1% despite posting higher-than-expected profits for the latest quarter. Analysts called the performance strong, but the streaming giant disappointed some investors by announcing it would stop providing updates on its subscriber numbers every three months starting next year.
American Express helped limit market losses, up 6.2%. It announced a profit for the last quarter that was higher than analysts expected. Fifth Third Bancorp rose 5.9% after also beating expectations.
In the oil market, benchmark U.S. crude lost 68 cents to $81.54 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 12 cents on Friday, to $82.22 a barrel.
Brent crude fell 72 cents to $86.57 per barrel. On Friday, it returned to $87.29 after briefly rising above $90 overnight on concerns about fighting in the Middle East. Iranian troops fired air defenses at a major air base and nuclear site in an apparent Israeli drone attack, sparking market concerns. But crude prices pared gains as traders wondered how Iran would respond.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/stock-market-today-asian-shares-shrug-off-wall-109483948
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market today: Asian stocks ignore Wall Street blues as China leaves interest rate unchanged
- Ambassador Xie Feng had a fireside chat with the founding dean of the Harvard Kennedy School, Professor Graham Allison – World
- PBKS vs GT Highlights, IPL 2024: Tewatia cameo leads Gujarat back to winning ways | Cricket news
- History of Savile Row turned into book
- World Earth Day 2024 today: Google Doodle marks the event with an aerial view of Earth's natural beauty
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Tesla cuts car prices globally after week of unrestExBulletin
- Climate Cardinal plans to double scientific translation efforts with new help from Google
- Bank deletion complaints rise 44% as businesses hit by account closures
- Sullivan maneuvers into a tie for second place at the ASUN Championship
- We asked what was inside and outside. There was a debate – San Bernardino Sun
- More US weapons give Ukraine a chance to defeat Russia