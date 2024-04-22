PBKS vs GT Highlights, IPL 2024: Tewatia cameo leads Gujarat back to winning ways | Cricket news





Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 Highlights: Led by Sai Kishore's four-wicket haul and a ruthless spin attack, GT registered a three-wicket win over PBKS in Mullanpur on Sunday.

Rahul Tewatia's cameo, an unbeaten 36 off 18 balls, helped GT defy a collapse in the chase while sealing a win in the final over.

Punjab Kings had won the toss and opted to bat against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans. Punjab Kings are wrestling at the ninth spot. Punjab Kings opponents Gujarat Titans, who have recorded three wins and four defeats so far, will have to pull up their socks after the horror show with the bat against Delhi Capitals. The only positive for Punjab Kings this season has been the resolute displays of their unsung Indian players Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, who are both lower down the rankings and have had to make up for shortcomings at the top on more than one occasion, including their heroics that gave MI a huge scare recently. Follow the score and updates of PBKS vs GT from Mullanpur below. Match endedIndian Premier League, 2024 – Match 37 Punjab kings 142 (20.0) vs Gujarat titans 146/7 (19.1) Match ended (Day – Match 37)

Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings by 3 wickets

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/pbks-vs-gt-live-score-ipl-2024-match-37-today-punjab-kings-vs-gujarat-titans-scorecard-updates-9282329/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos