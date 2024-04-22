Florida Lottery Cash Castle game offers a trip to Ireland and a stay at the castle





Want to stay three nights in a castle in Ireland? The new Florida Lottery bonus game is here for you. Cash Castle bonus game allows you to enter your Florida Lotto ticket (whether you won anything with it or not) and a non-winning Gold Rush Legacy scratch-off ticket between April 9 and May 19, 2024, to get two entries. There will be five draws for a total of 50 trip winners. Winners will be flown to Ireland to stay at Hard Rock Dublin for two nights and Adare Manor for three nights, receive $1,500 in walking money, and be tasked with activities including sightseeing, great meals and a falconry demonstration, plus your choice of a Galway Food Tour, a trip to the Cliffs of Moher or the Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese Experience. Once at Adare Manor, trip winners will compete in a Cash Castle game show to win cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $1 million. How can I participate in the Cash Castle bonus game? Go to fllottery.com or use the Florida Lottery app and enter the numbers from your Florida Lotto and Gold Rush Legacy tickets (you must have one of each) to get two entries. New Florida Lottery scratch-off games:Win up to $10 million with a $20 ticket When do the Cash Castle Bonus Play draws take place? Tickets registered from April 8 to 15 were drawn on April 16 and announced on April 17. Tickets registered from April 16 to 23 will be drawn on April 24 and announced on April 25. Tickets registered between April 24 and May 1 will be drawn on May 2 and announced on May 3. Tickets registered from May 2 to 9 will be drawn on May 10 and announced on May 11. Tickets registered from May 10 to 19 will be drawn on May 20 and announced on May 21. Twenty tickets will be drawn each week. The top 10 will receive trips to Ireland, the rest will become alternates in case one of the trip winners does not respond or if someone gets more than one drawn entry. Scratch, scratch, scratch:Florida Lottery scratch-off games offer prizes in the millions What are the prizes for the Florida Lottery Cash Castle bonus game? Two round-trip tickets from a selected international airport in Florida to Dublin.

Land transport in Ireland.

Two nights accommodation at the Hard Rock Dublin Hotel and three nights accommodation at Adare Manor.

$1,500 spending money.

Daily entertainment-filled dinners and Irish breakfast buffet.

Welcome to Horse and Hound Cash Castle.

Falconry demonstration at a designated location on the grounds of Adare Manor.

The winners and their guests will be able to choose from the following activities: The Galway Food Tour Cliffs of Moher Tour and Pub Lunch The Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese Experience

Tickets to the Cash Castle game show at Adare Manor for winners to compete for cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $1 million Odds of winning will depend on the total number of entries received. Where can I find Cash Castle bonus game winners? You can see the winners displayed on the Florida Lottery Website.

