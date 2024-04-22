Entertainment
Food Truck Rally and Circus Come to Greenville
GREENVILLE — Darke County will present the seventh annual Darke County Food Truck Rally and Craft Show on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The food truck rally will be a celebration of local small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy across the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come support them during this first big food truck event of the season. These small, local businesses need your support more than ever. The event will take place rain or shine on Saturday, May 6 at the Darke County Fairgrounds.
Food trucks confirmed so far are: Badges BBQ, Beanhive Coffee Company, Bowman's Concessions, Buckeye Burgers, CaliOH Eats, Chuck's Foods, Creme de la Creme Cakery, Fren-Cheese Eats, Fiske Fries & Cheese Curds, Godown's Fixins', Gypsy Kitchen. , Homestead Spud, Kettle Colonel, Kona Ice, La Granja Mexican Food, Little Boijon Cuisine, Martin's Old Fashioned Lemonade, Mikesell's Concessions, Nacho Pig, Werling Street Eats & Wholly Smokes BBQ.
They also offer a wide selection of over 60 craft vendors, artisans, specialty clothing boutique trucks and stores. Spend the day shopping for that special and unique Mother's Day gift. Craft vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and located in the Coliseum basement and outside under tents.
New this year will be the Circus Spectacular presented by the Cincinnati Circus Company, voted the best circus in Ohio for its incredible gravity-defying aerial entertainment. Circus acts include: high flying aerial acrobatics, swinging trapeze, Spanish web, juggling acts, chair stacking, whip cracking, motorcycle performances with an amazing mix of fun, comedy , agility and skill. All of these acts are in the hands of the Ringmaster who takes you from one incredible talent to the next with plenty of comedy and laughs for the whole family. Three high-flying performances and spectacular up-close shows at the Colosseum at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. All adult tickets are just $10 and children 12 and under are just $5. Children three and under are free when sitting on a parent's lap.
Tickets can be purchased at www.itickets.com or on the following link: www.itickets.com/events/476954.html or call the Darke County Fairgrounds at 937-548-5044.
There will be live entertainment in the gazebo with great local Darke County bands. Live entertainment includes the following: Mora & The Boys from 11 a.m. to noon and from noon to 2 p.m. will be Noah Back.
This family-friendly event will feature several fun activities for the whole family, including a petting zoo and pony rides from noon to 7 p.m.
Jungle Island Zoo is an extremely entertaining and exciting exotic animal encounter. The petting zoo features a wide variety of rare and unusual animals from around the world. Visitors can observe, pet and feed the creatures and everyone sits in the front row. Young and old are delighted to have direct contact with animals that most have only seen on television or in distant zoo enclosures.
Stop by the registration table located in front of the gazebo to enter your name into a drawing for a chance to win over $1,000 in prizes from local restaurants and businesses. You will receive a raffle entry ticket when you park your car at the exhibition center. Solid Rock Apostolic Church will provide parking for the event.
They all appreciate our local business sponsors for helping promote this great event for our community. Winners will be announced at the start of each hour and will have the chance to win a special prize which can be collected at the registration table located in front of the gazebo.
“We are so excited to celebrate local small businesses for this highly anticipated event of the season,” said Jason Blackburn, the event promoter. “Celebrating and supporting local small businesses here in Darke County will help grow our local economy and keep these entrepreneurs busy for years to come.” We hope you can join us in having a great family day enjoying the wide selection of delicious food, great vendors and family activities planned throughout the day at the Darke County Fairgrounds.
For more details on the event and to participate in the competitions, you can visit the following sites: www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery then click on the Events tab for “The Darke County Food Truck Rally & Craft Show.”
You can also contact Blackburn for more information by email at [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sidneydailynews.com/2024/04/22/food-truck-rally-and-circus-coming-to-greenville/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Small earthquake recorded in Mill Creek, Illinois
- Food Truck Rally and Circus Come to Greenville
- Badosa on her injury challenges and future in tennis
- Tracing the return of iconic pieces of men's fashion
- Stocks open higher in big tech earnings week
- Staff Center Center: Becky Kyles, International Student Advisor
- Prabowo Subianto seals victory as Indonesia's next leader after top court rejects rivals' appeals
- Hollywood handbag designer sentenced to 18 months in prison after 2022 arrest
- Google Pixel Fold is a great deal with a huge discount of $500
- PLA's antics targeting Taiwan hamper Xi's goals – Indo-Pacific Defense Forum
- Israeli leaders criticize expected US sanctions against military unit, which could further strain ties
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 28 to May 4