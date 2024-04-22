Food Truck Rally and Circus Come to Greenville

The Darke County Food Truck Rally, Craft Show and Circus will take place on May 4th. Photo submitted

GREENVILLE — Darke County will present the seventh annual Darke County Food Truck Rally and Craft Show on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The food truck rally will be a celebration of local small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy across the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come support them during this first big food truck event of the season. These small, local businesses need your support more than ever. The event will take place rain or shine on Saturday, May 6 at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

Food trucks confirmed so far are: Badges BBQ, Beanhive Coffee Company, Bowman's Concessions, Buckeye Burgers, CaliOH Eats, Chuck's Foods, Creme de la Creme Cakery, Fren-Cheese Eats, Fiske Fries & Cheese Curds, Godown's Fixins', Gypsy Kitchen. , Homestead Spud, Kettle Colonel, Kona Ice, La Granja Mexican Food, Little Boijon Cuisine, Martin's Old Fashioned Lemonade, Mikesell's Concessions, Nacho Pig, Werling Street Eats & Wholly Smokes BBQ.

They also offer a wide selection of over 60 craft vendors, artisans, specialty clothing boutique trucks and stores. Spend the day shopping for that special and unique Mother's Day gift. Craft vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and located in the Coliseum basement and outside under tents.

New this year will be the Circus Spectacular presented by the Cincinnati Circus Company, voted the best circus in Ohio for its incredible gravity-defying aerial entertainment. Circus acts include: high flying aerial acrobatics, swinging trapeze, Spanish web, juggling acts, chair stacking, whip cracking, motorcycle performances with an amazing mix of fun, comedy , agility and skill. All of these acts are in the hands of the Ringmaster who takes you from one incredible talent to the next with plenty of comedy and laughs for the whole family. Three high-flying performances and spectacular up-close shows at the Colosseum at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. All adult tickets are just $10 and children 12 and under are just $5. Children three and under are free when sitting on a parent's lap.

Tickets can be purchased at www.itickets.com or on the following link: www.itickets.com/events/476954.html or call the Darke County Fairgrounds at 937-548-5044.

There will be live entertainment in the gazebo with great local Darke County bands. Live entertainment includes the following: Mora & The Boys from 11 a.m. to noon and from noon to 2 p.m. will be Noah Back.

This family-friendly event will feature several fun activities for the whole family, including a petting zoo and pony rides from noon to 7 p.m.

Jungle Island Zoo is an extremely entertaining and exciting exotic animal encounter. The petting zoo features a wide variety of rare and unusual animals from around the world. Visitors can observe, pet and feed the creatures and everyone sits in the front row. Young and old are delighted to have direct contact with animals that most have only seen on television or in distant zoo enclosures.

Stop by the registration table located in front of the gazebo to enter your name into a drawing for a chance to win over $1,000 in prizes from local restaurants and businesses. You will receive a raffle entry ticket when you park your car at the exhibition center. Solid Rock Apostolic Church will provide parking for the event.

They all appreciate our local business sponsors for helping promote this great event for our community. Winners will be announced at the start of each hour and will have the chance to win a special prize which can be collected at the registration table located in front of the gazebo.

“We are so excited to celebrate local small businesses for this highly anticipated event of the season,” said Jason Blackburn, the event promoter. “Celebrating and supporting local small businesses here in Darke County will help grow our local economy and keep these entrepreneurs busy for years to come.” We hope you can join us in having a great family day enjoying the wide selection of delicious food, great vendors and family activities planned throughout the day at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

For more details on the event and to participate in the competitions, you can visit the following sites: www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery then click on the Events tab for “The Darke County Food Truck Rally & Craft Show.”

You can also contact Blackburn for more information by email at [email protected].