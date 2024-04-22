From Lynchburg to Hollywood, Oscar winner Randall Wallace returns home for the premiere of his show

One of Hollywood's most accomplished talents is returning home to Lynchburg with a show he hopes will inspire you.

Oscar-winning writer and director Randall Wallace graduated from EC Glass High School in 1971, and he has returned to his hometown to perform his show “Living the Braveheart Life” at the Academy Center of the Arts.

Braveheart is the first of many well-known films in which Wallace was involved.

Others include Pearl Harbor, The Man in the Iron Mask, and Secretariat.

He said he never dreamed of working in Hollywood, but he made it big, and he will share some of the stories from his films during his live show.

“I tell stories about how I came to write certain scenes, I show the scenes, I show certain scenes – like we have a scene in Heaven is for Real that didn't make the final cut but which is about a little boy going into heaven and what heaven might be like. Show scenes from Secretariat, Braveheart, Pearl Harbor, and I sing songs that I wrote either for those films or about those films. , so that’s an experience we’re looking for,” Wallace said.

Wallace said he hopes people come away from his show inspired and appreciate what they have.

The show will take place Wednesday at the Academy Theater downtown. for ticket information.

To learn more about his beginnings, you can watch the full interview on our .