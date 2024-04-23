Cast Roundup: What is the hardest part of your job?





Soap opera actors have a very difficult job, especially these days. Recording schedules used to allow much more time to prepare, rehearse and rehearse again. Things were already speeding up even before the COVID pandemic, but once that happened, timelines accelerated even further. Soap Opera Digest asked actors to tell us what they think is the hardest part of their job. Please click through the gallery to see the answers. 1 of 7 Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) I'm definitely learning all the lines! It's gotten easier over the years, but the amount of material each day is definitely the hardest part for me. 2 of 7 Photo credit: Harmony Gerber/Getty Images Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) Learn the amount of dialogue from EJ and the structure of the dialogue. Because[EJ is]rich, educated and British, they like to add a lot of words that I don't personally use, but also change the sentence structure. It's the hardest thing. It's just the dialogue. I like doing everything else. It's just learning the lines. 3 of 7 Photo credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Laura Wright (Carly, GH) I would say the amount of dialogue we have; When you're doing more than three gigs a day, it can get a little difficult. But other than that, I love it! I think my work is so amazing and it challenges me. I don't find it difficult; I really love it. 4 of 7 Photo credit: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) I think the most difficult would be when we have a commercial or medical dialogue. Sometimes it's hard to remember because we don't use these expressions and terms often. Or when we have to speak French, I have trouble with French words. 5 of 7 Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) When I don't work much during a particular week, because I like to be [at DAYS]. I hate sitting around wondering when I'm going to come back to work next. 6 of 7 Photo credit: Dave Bennett/Getty Images Adam J. 