Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone reveal their intense Hollywood rivalry





Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone still can't decide who had the greatest career, comparing everything from body fat to machine guns and more. We ended up saying, “Well, you killed 28 people in the movie; I Killed 32, Schwarzenegger, 76, says host Harvey Levin in Page Six's exclusive preview of TMZ Presents: Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons. I got to this, Stallone, 77, chimes in, describing his approach to navigating the pairs' long-running rivalry. Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone in TMZ Presents' exclusive Page Six preview: Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons. FOX Stallone confirms that he and Schwarzenegger felt they had to outdo each other throughout their respective careers in Hollywood. FOX Schwarzenegger goes on to say that he and his equally muscular counterpart were competitive beyond the number of characters they killed off in their '80s action thriller series. Now it was the body count, and then it was kind of like: Well, what was your body fat? I was down to seven percent, Sly said. And then I said, I'm at 10 percent, the Predator star says of the Rambo icon. So it became a competition with the body. The two compared every aspect of their success in the public eye, including the number of characters they killed off on screen. Moviestore/Shutterstock Notably, muscular guys were even competitive in terms of body fat percentage. StudioCanal/Shutterstock Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! Beyond their looks, the former governor of California admits that he was even jealous of the weapons Stallone used on camera and quickly demanded equally impressive machine guns. And then he started using machine guns which were sort of huge machine guns. I was chasing him, he wasn't chasing me, Schwarzenegger said. So I said, when we did Predator, I needed a bigger machine gun than the one Sly used in Rambo. So this is how it happened. The clip ends with the Terminator actor pointing out that the body count was perhaps the most important element in winning Hollywood's game against Stallone. Schwarzenegger, for his part, admits that he was jealous of the machine guns used by Stallone in “Rambo” and quickly demanded that he use similar weapons in the films. Moviestore/Shutterstock “I was chasing him, he wasn’t chasing me,” the “Predator” star said, giving props to Stallone. StudioCanal/Shutterstock He killed 80 people, Schwarzenegger jokes, so I must have killed 87 people. The duo's dynamic eventually evolved into a decades-long friendship, which is explored in Fox's hour-long special. TMZ Presents: Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

