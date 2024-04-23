Philip Seymour Hoffman's sister remembers late actor in touching essay 10 years after his death

“Even today, when I watch Phil play these roles in films that now capture a distant past, in roles that have become familiar to us, I can see so much about who he was,” wrote his sister, Emily Barr, in a moving message. tribute to the late actor, who died in February 2014.

That of Philip Seymour Hoffman his younger sister pays tribute to the late actor 10 years after his tragic death.

In an essay published by The Paris Review On Monday, Hoffman's sister Emily Barr paid tribute to the Oscar-winning actor, who died of a heroin overdose in 2014 at the age of 46. Barr spoke about their relationship growing up, his brother's love of reading and film, and of course, Hoffman's iconic career and legacy.



“I could swear Phil based a lot of his acting technique on watching Gene Wilder scenes like this over and over again as a kid,” she wrote. “Physical comedy is subtle in that the main character is unaware of his antics – only the audience is in on it. Phil often did this: we would know something was happening, but the character himself often had no idea.”

“This was true in both Phil's comedic scenes and the more dramatic scenes,” she continued, before referencing some of her brother's most famous roles. “Sandy Lyle sharing the party at Polly has arrivedScotty J. trying to kiss Mark Wahlberg's character in Boogie eveningsand CIA agent Gust Avrakotos breaking the window of Charlie Wilson's War. All three characters possess the same loud and obnoxious physicality. »

“And then you see it in a more nuanced way, like when the brother of The Savages slips a cookie before the backing band meeting ends or when Freddie Miles plucks the piano keys The Talented Mr. Ripleyor when Truman Capote takes small bites from the little jars of baby food Hood,” she added. “

“These gestures brought his characters to life and made us empathize and identify with their excitement, embarrassment, anger and sorrow,” Barr said, adding: “Even now, when I watch Phil play these roles in films that now capture a distant past, in roles that have become familiar to us, I can see so much of who he was.”

Barr, a pediatric nurse practitioner, said her brother “was a cuddly person, much more than I am,” writing that he “liked to sit close on a couch, walk arm in arm down the street and make big hugs”.



She said Hoffman “had a lot of loud parts”, including “his laughter and his big gestures of annoyance”.

“The way he jumped and danced when he teased you — even after you begged him to stop, he couldn't help but tease one last time,” Barr wrote. “He knew it was wrong, but he was going to do it anyway, and laugh until you laughed too. And then do it again, until you stopped laughing, because we Hoffmans don't We're not good at knowing. how Stop. We know When when we stop, we see that the atmosphere has changed, but we always go a little too far.”

In his essay, Barr talks about his and his brother's love of reading, and how they would visit their local public library in Rochester, New York, where they grew up. She wrote that she visited the Rochester Public Library following Hoffman's death and “scoured the library shelves for any periodicals that mentioned him.”

“Here are the latest articles from the magazine detailing his cut short life. At first, I just wanted to make sure I had collected all the glowing obituaries chronicling the life and unexpected death of this talented young actor who mesmerized us with his art,” explained Barr. “But then I became obsessive. Even the weekly TV guide put his name in the crossword: 15 down, twenty letters, “Oscar overdose”. I added it to my pile.”

She said the librarian told her the magazines would be “cut up by the little kids” or “recycled.” When Barr asked if “anyone wanted to keep them after the library was done with them,” the library told him, “We can't do that.” It's just too difficult to keep up with requests like this. »



Barr said she took matters into her own hands. Although she wrote that she didn't want to read the articles about her late brother herself, she “didn't want the kids to cut them out in class next year.”

“Most importantly, I didn’t want one of my kids to be sitting in art class and getting one of these magazines and opening it to see their Uncle Phil,” she added.

Barr shared that she checked out all the magazines, took them home and “sat on the floor and cut out all of Phil's articles and photos from each magazine.” She then “put all the clippings in an old cigar box” and “took the cut-up magazines back to the library, slipping them into the book deposit slot and hoping the cameras wouldn't catch her.”

On the way home from the library, Barr thought about what her brother would think of what she had done.

“Phil would think I was ridiculous for doing all this,” she wrote. “He put his big arm around me and we walked a little faster as the temperature dropped and the sun set lower in the sky.”

“We would talk, as we did when we were children, imagining the story of Encyclopedia Brown trying to solve The case of the missing actorwhich takes place in a library with a small wooden door,” she concluded.

Read Barr's full tribute, here.