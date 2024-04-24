Mother's Day in Hollywood: a distinctive tradition





Celebrating All-Star Moms with Fabulous Gifts ANGELS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Distinctive Assets, the Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing company credited with launching the celebrity swag craze twenty-five years ago, will produce and distribute to new its annual program “Mother’s Day in Hollywood” Celebrity Gift Sets. Distinctive Assets will pamper twenty-five of the world's most famous moms with a wide range of fabulous, innovative, unique and useful gifts! Featured moms on this year's gift list include Blake Lively, Kéké Palmer, Kaley Cuoco, Halle Bailey, Emilie Vancamp, Aduba Road, Ali Wong, Grace GummerNaomi Osaka, Jordan Sparks, Meghan Trainor, Jennifer Garner, Rumer Willis And Greta Gerwig (among others).

World-class beauty for world-class moms! This year's beauty roundup includes Miage Skincare, Angelina George Skincare, That Beetch, Nativa Spa, Beautifect, Esse Organics, Mineral Fusion and more.



Fabulous Hollywood Mother's Day Gifts Include SOS Pajamas, Anne Kullaf Art, Bones Coffee, Molten 1090 Hand Blown Glass, CHC Luxury Candles, Tracy Marcus Lace Blankets and a luxury getaway from Zadn.

“Mother’s Day in 2024” Hollywood” Characteristics of the extravagant gift: Miage skin care ultra-luxurious skincare essentials, Angelina George Skin Care cutting-edge rejuvenating vegan formulas, Anne Kullaf Limited edition print “Garden of Joy”, Auro Well-being Topical glutathione, BAGCEIT portable handbag seat, Bakativity family baking kits, the award-winning kits Gorgeous Box and the revolutionary Gorgeous light mirror, Bones Coffee Company best-selling, highly caffeinated flavored coffees, cate brown luxury durable pillows, CSC Luxury natural candles, C60 power “Glow Kit” powered by antioxidants, DAX multipurpose coconut oil, DBL DESIGNS jewelry that inspires confidence, Organic Esse handmade natural soap, Ethical Beauty “Live and let shine” hair gift set, Helight Kidzzz Award-winning red light sleep therapy suitable for children, THE LITTLE CIRCUS private circus training session for children, Life after birth free membership to the Support Circle after birth, MASK all-natural alternative to retinol, MILAJ Skin Care between two specific treatments for pre-teens, Mineral fusion the new Sheer Moisture shades and lipsticks, Fade 1090 luxury glass creations, Spa Nativa nourishing body care without cruelty towards animals, No. 3 London Dry gin, Olympia UNITED STATES wheeled travel bag, Orboot by Play Shifu interactive educational globe, Forgive my friend Squad Cosmetic Bag + Foam Hair Mousse + Stylish Head Wrap, Animals are family by Erika Sinner, Pop corn soda reinvented with prebiotics, Very good cookies indulgent dozen variety, Ripple Plant-based milks and shakes, New York rose box Simple pink jewelry box, On a memoir by Marc DaleyTHE Sagar Luxury sweet experience, Attach versatile luxury shoe bag, dirt Cleaning wipes for insoles, Bright Radiance Wash Luxury Jewelry Cleaner and Brush Duo, Skinny anti-shaping underwear, Smack Pet Food stylish and bold holistic pet superfood SOS pajamas and dresses, Tapli complex and hypnotic Jara honey, This beech Beetox wrinkle serum, Tracy Marcus luxury white lace bath covers, TRUSS Professional the best-selling luxury hair care products, Tushbaby baby carrier, Unreal oil cold-pressed nourishing multi-purpose oil, Vanilla Cinema Anti-bite body cream, Windy City Candy the best tasting S'Mores, zézebébes curated selection of the best K-baby products and Back (a Ritz-Carlton Reserve) Grand Reserve Luxury Villa Port Los Cabos leave. “Mother's Day is a wonderful opportunity to recognize those who are tackling one of the toughest jobs there is: motherhood! The moms on our list inspire us with their work, and we hope to pamper them as they do so. supporting their parenting journey,” says Distinctive Assets’. founder and renowned gift expert Lash Fary. About distinctive assets Established in 1999, Distinctive Assets has produced talent gift bags and official gift lounges for over 200 premier award shows/special events and provides product placement, business development, marketing and marketing opportunities. cause and brand within the entertainment industry and beyond. For samples/gifts or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Molly Valtz

[email protected]

Such. : (305) 619-1513 Individual product images are available here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/2a0mzt65cy3kblq70r8ot/h?rlkey=1x1l9svbgd4ea3i1zng6utevh&dl=0 SOURCE Distinctive assets

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mothers-day-in-hollywood–a-distinctive-tradition-302124179.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos