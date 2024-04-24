'Battlestar Galactica' Actor Was 95





Terry Carter, the pioneering actor, documentarian and broadcaster whose screen credits included the original Battlestar Galactica, McCloudAnd Foxy Brown, died Tuesday at his home in Manhattan. He was 95 years old. Carter's manager, Ken Leicht, confirmed the news to Weekly Entertainment. Although the cause of death was not provided, Leicht noted that Carter “had been ill for some time.” “Terry was a really nice guy,” Leicht says. “We will miss him.” Born John Everett DeCoste in 1928, Carter grew up in Brooklyn and attended several colleges, including Hunter College, Boston University, UCLA, Northeastern University and St. John's University Law School. He studied acting with Howard Da Silva in the early 1950s and played a number of roles in Broadway and Off Broadway stage productions early in his career, including Ms. Pattersonin which he appeared opposite Eartha Kitt. Terry Carter.

Everett collection

Carter's revolutionary screen project was The Phil Silvers Show, on which he played Pvt. Sugie Sugarman from 1955 to 1959 and was the only black regular cast member. In the 1960s, he appeared in several television shows, including the World War II drama The World War II. Combat, where he was the only Black GI character in the entire series. Carter also served as an anchor for Boston's NBC affiliate, WBZ-TV, from 1965 to 1968, making him New England's first black news anchor. Carter appeared in many of his most prominent projects in the 1970s. After directing the 1973 film Blaxploitation Brother on the runCarter played Pam Grier's boyfriend in the genre's landmark hit Foxy Brown in 1974. The same year, he played a police officer in the dog-centered family film. Benji. Carter also played Colonel Tigh, second in command, in the sci-fi series. Battlestar Galactica in the late 1970s and Sgt. Joe Broadhurst, the protagonist's partner in McCloudfor seven seasons. Carter started his own production company, Meta/4 Productions, in Los Angeles in 1975. He and his company produced more than 100 educational documentaries, some of which were intended for the Library of Congress, PBS, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Among his most notable documentary projects are Technique by Katherine Dunhamwho captured the titular choreographer's process, and A Duke Named Ellington, a two-part documentary that explores the life and music of famed jazz pianist Duke Ellington. The latter project received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Informational Special. Terry Carter as Colonel Tigh in “Battlestar Galactica”.

ABC/getty photo archives

In the early 1990s, Carter made another documentary about Dunham, Katherine Dunham: Dancing with Life. The United States Information Agency sent him on tour to China to liaise with the country's students and filmmakers during the same period. He spent the final years of his career working in Scandinavia before retiring to New York in 2013. Carter's survivors include his wife, daughter, son and daughter-in-law. Register for Weekly Entertainmentthe free daily newsletter to get the latest TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars and much more. Related content:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ew.com/terry-carter-dead-battlestar-galactica-foxy-brown-actor-95-8637877 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos