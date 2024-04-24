Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin punches anti-Israel protester in cafe







The individual, identified as the host of the "anti-fascist" podcast "Crackhead Barney & Friends," consistently urged Baldwin to publicly support "Free Palestine." Despite her repeated requests, Baldwin remained firm and visibly agitated. The footage shows him trying to guide the protester out of the establishment, holding the door firmly open while shaking his head to refuse her ongoing chants. – bennyjohnson (@bennyjohnson) Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin found himself embroiled in a contentious encounter at a local coffee shop when he responded to an anti-Israel protester by dropping her phone. The incident, filmed and widely shared online, shows Baldwin at the counter and engaged in a phone conversation when approached by the protester. As Baldwin approaches the camera, the video abruptly ends, capturing his unequivocal refusal and additional jabs from the protester regarding Baldwin's trial in New Mexico regarding the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust".

Tensions rise in American universities Meanwhile, law enforcement arrested numerous people involved in pro-Palestine protests at Yale University in Connecticut and New York University in Manhattan on Monday, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which reverberated across college campuses across the United States. The police interventions followed Columbia University's decision to suspend in-person classes Monday after protesters set up tent encampments on its New York campus the previous week. According to the student newspaper Yale Daily News, protesters in New Haven, Connecticut disrupted traffic around it. Yale campus, demanding that the university divest from companies manufacturing military weapons. Police arrested more than 45 protesters. In New York, police responded shortly after dark as hundreds of protesters defied university warnings and gathered in a square where they had spent hours. Social networks footage showed police dismantling tents in the protesters' camp. (With contribution from agencies)

