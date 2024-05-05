Health
Alzheimer's Foundation shares tips for keeping your brain healthy
new york – May is National Aging Month, and to celebrate and support those aging in our communities, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America shared tips to help your brain age healthily.
Top of the list is eating well, which means consuming more fruits and vegetables while cutting back on red meat, salt, sugar, oily and processed foods.
Keeping your body and brain active is important to staying sharp both physically and mentally, so it was also important for me to be active and learn new things.
Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, director of education and social services at AFA, says it's better to start taking preventive measures early to live longer.
“Providing older adults with information about positive, brain-healthy lifestyle choices will go a long way in helping them remain active members of our society for years to come.” '' Reeder said.
A complete list of tips can be found below.
The Alzheimer's Foundation of America has released the following information:
As part of Aging Month this May, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) is introducing 10 Steps to Healthy Aging to help older adults take an active role in their brain health.
“During National Aging Month, we honor and celebrate the vital and vital older adults we have in our communities, while also helping them become proactive about their brain health, as the risk of developing dementia increases with age.” ” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, Director of Education and Social Services at AFA. “Providing older adults with information about positive, brain-healthy lifestyle choices they can make will go a long way in helping them remain active members of society for years to come.”
AFA recommends that individuals follow these 10 steps to age healthily.
1. Eat well – Include a low-fat diet rich in fruits and vegetables such as strawberries, blueberries, and broccoli. Take vitamins every day. Limit your intake of red meat, fried foods, processed foods, salt, and sugar. In general, foods that are “heart healthy” are also “brain healthy.”
2. Stay active – Physical activity increases blood flow to the brain, which can also help improve your mood and overall health. Walking briskly helps your brain health. Aerobic exercise increases your heart rate. Weight training increases strength and flexibility.
3. Learn new things – Learning new things trains and strengthens your brain. When you attend a class, try a new activity, or engage in new cognitive exploration, your brain engages in thinking outside of its normal routine and provides cognitive stimulation. Even something as simple as brushing your teeth with your non-dominant hand stimulates your brain.
4. Get enough sleep – It's important to get consistent sleep every night. At least 7-9 hours is ideal. It is also important to create a good sleep environment. Try to engage in low-key activity before going to bed to avoid overstimulation. Avoid caffeinated drinks near bedtime. Insomnia can have serious physical effects, negatively impacting your memory and thinking.
5. Be careful with your medications – Medications affect everyone differently, especially as you get older. If you are getting a new medicine or a medicine you haven't taken recently (whether over-the-counter or prescription), talk to your doctor or local pharmacist.
6. Quit smoking and limit alcohol consumption – Smoking can increase your risk of other serious illnesses, and excessive alcohol can impair your judgment and cause accidents such as falls, broken bones, and car accidents.
7. Stay Connected – Prolonged social isolation and loneliness can have negative health effects and increase the risk of a variety of health conditions, including dementia-related diseases, heart disease, and stroke. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Spending time with loved ones and friends, participating in group activities, or joining your local community group all help you connect with other people, keep your brain active, and become more engaged with the world around you. It helps you feel included.
8. Know your blood pressure – Blood pressure can affect cognitive function. Visit your doctor regularly to have your blood pressure checked and make sure it's within normal limits.
9. See your doctor – Continue your medical check-ups. Health checkups are key to managing chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity, all of which can affect brain health. If you have any health-related concerns or questions, please consult your doctor.
10. Get a memory screening – Memory loss is not a normal part of aging. They can be caused by various conditions. Therefore, early detection of memory disorders is essential. Memory screening is a quick, non-invasive screening that should be part of everyone's health and wellness routine, even if they don't currently have memory problems. AFA offers Free virtual memory screening Visit every weekday – no minimum age or insurance prerequisites www.alzfdn.org Or, for more information about obtaining a free virtual memory screening, call AFA at 866-232-8484.
To learn more about promoting healthy aging and good brain health, contact the Alzheimer's Disease Foundation of America's helpline at 866-232-8484 or visit the AFA website. www.alzfdn.org. Our helpline is available 24/7.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcmontana.com/news/local/alzheimers-foundation-of-america-shares-tips-for-keeping-brain-healthy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alzheimer's Foundation shares tips for keeping your brain healthy
- Narendra Modi in Ayodhya today: PM to offer prayers at Ram temple, hold roadshow | Details | Latest news India
- Netanyahu uses Holocaust ceremony to ease international pressure against Gaza offensive
- Famous painter and pioneer of minimalism Frank Stella dies at 87
- USC Football Transfer Portal: Top defensive linemen available after missing Derrick Harmon
- BC First Nations leaders call for action on Red Dress Day
- Xi Jinping in France: major traffic jams around Orly and on the ring road during the arrival of the Chinese president
- Few signs Sunak would shift to center after local election rout | Conservatives
- Welcome to the lukewarm twenties? The strength of the American economy will not be enough to stimulate global growth
- 'The Fall Guy' Gives Hollywood a Muted Summer Kickoff with $28.5 Million Opening | AM 870 The RESPONSE
- Bangladesh takes 2-0 lead in Twenty20 cricket series against Zimbabwe with 6-wicket win | Sport
- Al Jazeera ceases broadcasts following government order DW 05/05/2024