USC Football Transfer Portal: Top defensive linemen available after missing Derrick Harmon





Credit: Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK When Isaiah Raikes entered the transfer portal after a stint at USC Football, the Trojans immediately needed more talent on defense. When the Spring Portal period came around, there were some big players that the USC Trojans were seemingly pursuing but were unable to land. TCU's Damonic Williams had ties to LA (played high school football with Miller Moss), but he recently committed to Oklahoma. Derrick Harmon was the last 4-star DL available, and after USC was listed as a top contender, it was announced yesterday that he would commit to Oregon. Oregon was able to land two of the top-10 defensive linemen in the portal. We recently spoke on the Salute To Troy Pod that USC football was unlikely to get into a bidding war with other schools, and that appears to be exactly what was the case. Still, the Trojans will need to add another body to the room. They have some great young talent in Jide Abasiri and Carlon Jones, but they need another veteran to play alongside Bear Alexander and Nate Clifton. Here's a look at the top DL players still in the transfer portal. USC football defensive line goals CJ West – Kent State Credit: PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK West comes from a smaller program, but his three years of experience and production should be welcomed by USC fans. The 6'2, 315-pound Senior finished last season with 40 combined tackles, 2 sacks and one forced fumble. West has the perfect size to play the 0-tech, allowing Bear and Clifton to play the 3-tech spots. He also fits the build of what Coach Henderson is looking for in a nose tackle. Jay'viar Suggs – Grand Valley State Credit: Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Suggs is another small college product, but one that had tremendous production as a two-year starter. During that span, Suggs recorded 42 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks and 9 passes defended. Suggs would most likely have to bulk up a bit if they wanted him to play the true 0-tech. He is currently listed at 6'3, 282. USC has officially tendered Suggs and he is about to take an official visit. Both West and Suggs would be my top two targets for USC football. If fans are concerned about coming from smaller schools, take a look at the Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL Draft. Both of their top picks, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, played at small schools before transferring to Florida State, where they became stars. Both West and Suggs will be hungry to play for a premier program, increase their draft profile and not just chase the NIL money. What better place to grow your draft profile than with Eric Henderson? Brandon Lane – SF Austin Lane is another small school product with slightly bigger size at 6'3, 300 pounds. Lane finished last season with 45 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Another option for the Trojans that would bring good size and production. Who of these three Portal prospects would like USC Football to add to the roster?

