Tamannaah Bhatia summoned for promoting Mahadev Betting App's FairPlay subsidiary and IPL matches





Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been called in connection with the promotion of a subsidiary app of online gaming and betting app Mahadev, sources said on Thursday. The actor was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell for allegedly promoting the viewing of Indian Premier Matches (IPL) matches on betting app Fairplay. Ms. Bhatia, who has acted in films like “Baahubali” and “Lust Stories 2”, has been summoned as a witness and asked to appear before the cyber cell next week. Some IPL matches were broadcast illegally on the app, as per a broadcaster's complaint. The Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell has already recorded the statements of singer Badshah and actors' managers Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez in this case. FairPlay Betting App FairPlay is a betting exchange platform that offers a wide variety of sports and entertainment leisure games. According to the app's website, cricket is the most popular sport on FairPlay, followed by football and tennis. All sports matches are streamed live on FairPlay to allow players to “watch and win at the same time,” the website says. Login to FairPlay Mahadev Betting App FairPlay is a subsidiary application of Mahadev online gaming app, which also provides illegal betting platforms on different live games like cricket, poker, badminton, tennis, football card games and games of chance. Betting app Mahadev made headlines last year when actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who appeared in advertisements for the app, were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED ) to be questioned. The app came into the crosshairs of investigating agencies after a Rs 200 crore wedding in the UAE in February last year, paid entirely in cash. The Mahadev online betting app was operated by Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal from Dubai. Both belong to Bhilai of Chhattisgarh. The company used to attract new customers by regularly creating new websites and closed groups on chat apps. They often ran paid ads on social media apps and tried to trick people into texting their numbers to make a profit. The ED, which has been probing the Mahadev app-related money laundering case for over a year, has in the past claimed that its probe had shown the involvement of various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats of the Chhattisgarh. The projected proceeds of crime in this case are around Rs 6,000 crore, according to the ED.

